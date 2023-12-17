Speeding car crashes into Tanjong Pagar lamppost during police chase, driver & 5 passengers arrested

A red car which lost control during a police car chase in the wee hours of Dec. 15, 2023, crashed into a lamppost along Tanjong Pagar Road.

Two passengers in the vehicle were caught on the spot while the driver and three other passengers fled on foot.

They were all subsequently arrested for suspicions of drug offences.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the crash was merely 140m away from the 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash, which took the lives of five people.

What happened

Police told Shin Min that police officers in a patrol car spotted the red car speeding along South Bridge Road at around 4:37am.

When they signalled for the car to stop, the driver sped away instead, so they gave chase.

The red car lost control along Tanjong Pagar Road and crashed into a lamppost.

The car was wrecked, and the lamppost broke.

Someone who passed by the location submitted a video to the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, showing the immediate aftermath.

2 passengers left behind, driver & 3 others ran

There were reportedly six people in the vehicle.

A nearby resident told Shin Min she saw three or four people escaping from the car.

She said she saw the car spin 180 degrees before hitting the lamppost, but the people who escaped looked "awake" when they ran.

She said she saw one injured person left behind in the car while the police officers caught up to one of the people who ran.

Another nearby resident took a photo of a woman with bleached hair in handcuffs being questioned by the police.

Police confirmed on Dec. 15 that they arrested a 22-year-old female and a 32-year-old male for suspected drug-related offences.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership a person was conveyed to the hospital.

The injured person was a 32-year-old male.

All caught

In an update to Lianhe Zaobao on Dec. 16, 2023, the police confirmed that the other four people who escaped were all arrested on suspected drug-related offences.

The four are men aged between 18 to 21.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News