'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher dies at 61

Andre Braugher, who was part of the ensemble cast on U.S. comedy television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", has passed away at the age of 61.

He was said to have died on Dec. 11 after a "brief illness", reported Deadline.

Best known as Captain Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Braugher is perhaps best known for his role in the popular American sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", where he starred alongside Andy Samberg as Captain Holt.

His character was a stoic yet loveable fatherly figure to his subordinates, who took pride in being the first black, gay captain in the NYPD.

For his role in the sitcom, Braugher was nominated four times -- in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2020 -- for an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" ran for five seasons on Fox from 2013 to 2018 before it was picked up by NBC for its sixth season onwards.

The eighth and final season of the show premiered on Aug. 12, 2021.

Veteran actor

Braugher was born and raised in Chicago, and later went on to earn a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.F.A. from Juilliard.

Although best known as the captain of the 99th precinct of the NYPD, and Jake Peralta's work "dad", Braugher has graced the screen with many other memorable roles.

In his earlier days, the actor's notable roles included Detective Frank Pembleton from the U.S. police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street", which aired from 1993 to 1999, as well as Corporal Thomas Searles in the 1989 historical war drama film "Glory".

On Dec. 13, Braugher's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star Terry Crews paid tribute to the late actor in an Instagram post.

"Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

American actor and comedian Marc Evan Jackson, who played Holt's husband in the show, took to Twitter the same day to express his grief with the words: "O Captain. My Captain."

