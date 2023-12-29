Back

Bodies of 2 people, aged 74 & 64, found in their homes in S'pore in separate incidents in 1 day

In both cases, a smell was detected before the bodies were discovered.

Belmont Lay | December 29, 2023, 05:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The decomposing bodies of two people were found in their homes in Singapore in separate incidents in one day on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Shin Min Daily News reported.

First incident

A 74-year-old man, who lived alone, was found dead in his home at Block 50 Dorset Road in the Farrer Park area at 11:35am.

A neighbour, who lived on the same floor and had just come back from abroad on Dec. 26, noticed a smell when going past the deceased resident's unit.

He then notified the cleaners thinking it was a dead mouse.

The smell became stronger the next day.

The cleaners who showed up then realised they had not seen the deceased for two days.

The police were alerted and the discovery of the body was made.

Another neighbour said the deceased was an accountant, unmarried and had no children.

He had been living alone since his parents passed away more than 10 years ago, the resident claimed.

The police confirmed that they received a report and a 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed no foul play was involved.

Second incident

On the same day, the body of another man was found in a unit at Block 83 Commonwealth Close at about 7:25pm.

The police were alerted after a smell was detected.

Police officers were seen at the one-room flat.

Neighbours said the deceased had lived in seclusion and would sweep the floor of the corridor late at night.

The deceased was seen out and about a few days before his body was discovered.

He apparently appeared to have been in good health.

The police confirmed that they received a report and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed no foul play was involved.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

UOB cardholders spent money on retail purchases in 2023 like pre-pandemic times

Life back to normal.

December 29, 2023, 04:29 PM

Bangkok's controversial gargoyle-like statue removed after S$50,000 fine

The statue has been the subject of accusations and complaints in its short stint in front of the Bazaar Hotel.

December 29, 2023, 03:00 PM

O & A-Level students invited to attend James Cook University's virtual ‘open house’ from Jan. 8-14

In case you’re not sure about what you want to do after getting your results.

December 29, 2023, 02:54 PM

Body of man, 60, found in state of decomposition in Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 flat

The man lived alone.

December 29, 2023, 02:51 PM

19 victims lost S$7,000 to luggage scam impersonating 'iShopChangi' & ‘Rimowa’

The scam led to at least 19 victims with losses amounting to at least S$7,000 in December.

December 29, 2023, 01:33 PM

Person, 47, charged again with public nuisance for attempting to pry open MRT train doors

Wang was previously charged with two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of assault.

December 29, 2023, 01:13 PM

S'pore tour bus to KL overturns on M'sia highway, trapping 3 passengers in seats

They were rescued by local rescue department personnel with the help of other passengers.

December 29, 2023, 11:42 AM

Marina Bay New Year’s Eve countdown expected to be crowded

Take public transport.

December 29, 2023, 11:36 AM

Man, 60, arrested for allegedly molesting child in Yishun mall on Christmas Day

The man was charged in court.

December 29, 2023, 11:06 AM

Changi Airport public area retail stores in 4 terminals to absorb GST hike in 2024

F&B shops excluded though.

December 28, 2023, 08:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.