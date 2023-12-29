Bodies of 2 people, aged 74 & 64, found in their homes in S'pore in separate incidents in 1 day

The decomposing bodies of two people were found in their homes in Singapore in separate incidents in one day on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Shin Min Daily News reported.

First incident

A 74-year-old man, who lived alone, was found dead in his home at Block 50 Dorset Road in the Farrer Park area at 11:35am.

A neighbour, who lived on the same floor and had just come back from abroad on Dec. 26, noticed a smell when going past the deceased resident's unit.

He then notified the cleaners thinking it was a dead mouse.

The smell became stronger the next day.

The cleaners who showed up then realised they had not seen the deceased for two days.

The police were alerted and the discovery of the body was made.

Another neighbour said the deceased was an accountant, unmarried and had no children.

He had been living alone since his parents passed away more than 10 years ago, the resident claimed.

The police confirmed that they received a report and a 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed no foul play was involved.

Second incident

On the same day, the body of another man was found in a unit at Block 83 Commonwealth Close at about 7:25pm.

The police were alerted after a smell was detected.

Police officers were seen at the one-room flat.

Neighbours said the deceased had lived in seclusion and would sweep the floor of the corridor late at night.

The deceased was seen out and about a few days before his body was discovered.

He apparently appeared to have been in good health.

The police confirmed that they received a report and a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed no foul play was involved.

