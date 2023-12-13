'Beautiful' chameleon spotted by photographers in S'pore nature park, likely an illegal pet

Despite being a highly urbanised country, reptiles abound in Singapore.

Chameleons are not naturally found in Singapore

However, on Dec. 1, several wildlife photographers came across a rather unexpected member of the reptile group.

Thomas Koh and Maricel Cabanero were at a nature park when they spotted a chameleon hanging on a branch right next to the path.

The pair informed fellow photographers Daryl Tan and Mervyn Soon, who headed down that night to find it.

Chameleons are not naturally found in the wild in Singapore, and are typically found in Africa, southern Europe, the Middle East, as well as some parts of Southeast Asia such as India and Sri Lanka.

"None of us would ever believe we will have the chance to photograph one here in the wild," Tan wrote in a Facebook post.

Tan was awestruck by the sighting.

"When we first laid our eyes on it, we were in awe. It was a Veiled Chameleon and it was unbelievably beautiful! We have some amazing lizard species here but the chameleon is something else altogether. [...] It is the animal from encyclopaedias and documentaries and zoo displays. In other words, this tree-dwelling, colour-changing reptile is an animal you often read about and watch, but can only see if you pay to see one in zoos or in the wild overseas."

Chameleon disappeared

But as chameleons are not found in the wild here, this individual's appearance pointed to a graver underlying issue.

It was likely an escaped or abandoned illegal pet.

Chameleons are highly sensitive to changes in their environmental conditions, and require specialised diets and care.

"As a released pet, this chameleon is also likely to struggle to hunt and hydrate itself properly," Tan said, and predicted that its chances in the wild are low.

Speaking to Mothership, he added that Koh and Cabanero observed that the chameleon looked "weak" at first sighting.

The group contemplated what to do with it — they were unable to take it in as it is illegal to own a chameleon in Singapore, and this may incur hefty fines.

As the reptile was found in a nature park, Acres has also advised the photographers to contact the National Parks Board (NParks).

The photographers did so, and also reached out to their friends in Mandai Wildlife Reserve to inform them about the sighting and the chameleon's specific location.

The following morning, Tan's friend returned to the area to search for the chameleon but was unable to find it.

Koh and Cabanero joined in the search as well, but to no avail.

"They went back again the following day and despite their efforts, the chameleon was not seen again," Tan added.

"There is every possibility that it could still be in hiding somewhere or it could just have been taken by predators, but we are holding up on the hope that it was rescued by the relevant authorities."

Illegal pets

Tan did not reveal the location of the chameleon in his Facebook post to ensure people do not head down in hopes of finding it, and subsequently stressing the critter out.

Reflecting on the sighting, Tan said:

"Sadly, this encounter serves as a grim reminder that despite the tight rein Singapore has on the licensing and sale of pets, the illicit pet trade is well and alive here. As long as there is a demand for exotic animals, people will find a way to smuggle these animals into Singapore and sell them on the black market."

The veiled chameleon is one of the most common chameleon species in the pet trade.

While they are more tolerant of captive conditions than other chameleon species, they are still challenging to care for.

Chameleons are not included in the approved list of wildlife which can be kept as pets.

Under the Wildlife Act, those who keep unapproved wildlife as pets can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or imprisoned for up to six months for a first offence.

Top photo courtesy of Thomas Koh, Maricel A. Cabanero and J K Daryl Tan