Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng received 'huge push' from paid votes for ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ spot

Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng made his debut on TC Candler's "100 Most Handsome Faces" ranking this year, at 14th position.

He ranked higher than stars such as BTS' Jungkook (16th), Chinese actor Xiao Zhan (30th), and Thai actor Bright Vachirawit (41).

TC Candler states on its YouTube video descriptions:

"Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Handsome Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country specific. It is not about the hottest or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform & broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it. Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a gorgeous face."

However, a closer look at one of the links featured prominently on its social media pages show that entries need not be organic:

Their Patreon page features three different types of memberships, with the highest tier costing S$14+. This tier allows subscribers to vote up to 10 times a month.

Registering as a member of TC Candler's Patreon page is free, but only those who pay at least S$4.50+ a month for upgraded memberships are entitled to vote.

TC Candler shared a list of 24 males who made it to the "100 Most Handsome Faces" ranking through Patreon votes on Dec. 22.

Topping the list of Patreon votes were:

Keung To — who ranked third in the "100 Most Handsome Faces" list Zhang Zhehan — who ranked seventh in the "100 Most Handsome Faces" list Anson Kong — who ranked 18th in the "100 Most Handsome Faces" list Ayden Sng — who ranked 14th in the "100 Most Handsome Faces" list

On Sng, TC Candler wrote:

"Ayden Sng had a huge push in the final few days, with many new voters driving him up the list into 4th."

They added:

"All 24 of these faces are guaranteed to make the final list, thanks to you. Some of you were very clever and managed to organize groups and bundle together to get your votes to be ultra-effective. Well done! We appreciate the support for your favorite faces, and for helping our channel spread these amazing talents all over the world to people and places they may never have otherwise reached."

It takes a village

Sng's fan club, The Baeden Club, acknowledged that its members played a part in his placing.

In a Dec. 28 post, they listed over 50 names who "have nominated him since Jan 2023, voted for him and rallied for him in TC Candler FB and in IG for him".

Their caption has since been edited to remove these names.

