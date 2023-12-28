Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng debuts on ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list at 14th place

Another Singaporean has made it to TC Candler's "100 Most Handsome Faces" list.

Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng has made 2023's list, and has been named the 14th most handsome face in this year's edition.

He is the second Singaporean to have ever made the list. The first was Glenn Yong, who was included in both 2022 and 2023's respective lists.

There have been no Singaporean women included in the "100 Most Beautiful Faces" lists thus far.

Sng has been ranked ahead of celebs such as:

South Korean mega group BTS' Jungkook, in 16th position

Chinese actor Xiao Zhan, in 30th position

Thai actor Bright Vachirawit, in 41st position

Top photos from Ayden Sng's Instagram