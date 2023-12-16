S'pore's first assisted living flats in Bukit Batok delayed till late 2024 after HDB fires main contractor

Singapore's first assisted living flats will be delayed by three to four months, pushing back the completion date to September or October 2024.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) terminated the main contractor for the project over poor progress, CNA reported.

HDB said that the contract with main contractor JSM Construction Group was terminated on Jan. 9, 2023, due to "unsatisfactory site progress".

QingJian International (South Pacific) Group Development Co was appointed as the new contractor on Feb. 14.

CNA said the company needs time to review the construction status and mobilise resources to resume on-site construction works.

HDB also assessed that, despite an almost two-month delay, they could catch up on lost time by implementing various measures to speed things up.

Such measures include deploying more machinery, mobilising additional subcontractors, and continuing quieter works such as plastering and painting after office hours and on weekends, amd within the noise limits set by the National Environment Agency.

Initially, HDB planned to maintain the Probable Completion Date of the second quarter of 2024, which was what had been communicated to flat buyers, said CNA.

However, HDB stated that while progress had been made, it could not compensate for the lost time as planned, adding that they encountered other operating constraints on-site.

HDB informed buyers of the assisted living flat project, which is called Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, of the delay on Nov. 8.

"HDB recognises that the delay has brought about inconveniences to flat buyers," HDB said.

"We will continue to work closely with our contractors to expedite construction works, without compromising on the quality and safety of the project."

Assisted living flats launched in February 2021

In 2021, HDB launched the country's first assisted living flats.

Located at Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, these unit are called Community Care Apartments and they will offer seniors aged 65 and above affordable housing that integrates senior-friendly design features and a subscription package to services that will meet the care needs of seniors.

There will also be services and programs to "enable meaningful participation and social interactions amongst residents".

These flats, at 32 square metres each, are designed to help seniors live independently and prepare for their future care needs.

The flats also come with senior-friendly fittings.

Top photos via HDB