Apple's first store in M'sia rumoured to open in Feb. 2024 at KL’s Exchange TRX

Despite rumours of the store over the years, the tech giant has not made an official announcement about the launch of their new retail outlet.

Ruth Chai | December 03, 2023, 06:12 PM

The Exchange TRX, a new integrated development and shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, opened its doors on Nov. 29, giving the public a sneak peek of what may be Malaysia's first Apple Store.

The store in question is located at the mall's 10-acre rooftop park.

Despite rumours of Apple opening a store in the Southeast Asian country over the years, the tech giant has not made an official announcement about the launch of their new retail outlet.

However, Malaysian Apple critic Xavier Nara posted a short video on X depicting a building with an Apple signboard outside of the building.

Photo via X

The Apple building sports a noticeable tudung saji-like roof design, reported the Malay Mail.

Photo via Reddit

However, it is not yet open to the public and walls have been built to ward off prying eyes.

When will it open?

Talks about Apple opening its first official retail store in Malaysia have been ongoing since 2021.

There are also job postings for "various locations within Malaysia" on Apple's website.

Chief correspondent for Tech at Bloomberg Mark Gurman noted that Apple's Malaysia outlet is slated to open in February 2024.

The tech giant is working on expanding and renewing its retail chain across Asia, with plans to open another 12 new stores in the Asia-Pacific region, five new locations each in Europe and the Middle East, and four outlets in North America.

Furthermore, 21 Apple stores will be upgraded in various countries. Overall, the company will have a total of 53 new, reimagined stores worldwide by 2027.

Top photo via Reddit

