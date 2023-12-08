Anderson Serangoon JC students spray paint AMK campus with graffiti to bid farewell

If the walls of Anderson Serangoon Junior College (ASR) could speak, what kind of stories would they tell?

The old structure of the Ang Mo Kio campus has seen students navigate the treacherous waters of adolescence, ever since the inception of the college in 2019, after the merger of the former Anderson Junior College (AJC) and Serangoon Junior College (SRJC).

Now, the buildings in the JC's premises will bid farewell to its occupants.

In mid-December 2023, the school will be moving to a temporary holding site along Upper Serangoon Road to facilitate the building of a brand-new campus at where the original one currently stands.

This period of transition is a bittersweet moment for staff and students alike, who find the ghosts of countless memories lingering in every corner of the grounds.

They found closure, however, in Project Graffiti — an initiative which lets them coat the campus in vibrant graffiti art bearing their favourite recollections and well-wishes for the college.

One last goodbye

The adieu was a long time coming, as planning for the project began in April 2023.

Over the next couple of months, the idea was introduced to all students and teachers.

Class leaders were selected to spearhead the conceptualisation of individual class designs, and students were trained in the techniques and design considerations of spray painting.

In October, on the day of the event itself, the students braced themselves for a tough goodbye.

While some started off a little apprehensive about marking the walls, a dam seemed to break once they got in the zone, and the feeling of catharsis came with self-expression.

The canvases were wall spaces around the entire campus with high human traffic flow, so that the artworks could be better admired.

Despite the sense of melancholy and imminent departure weighing on them, the air was filled with laughter and chatter as the students reminisced and relived their best memories on campus.

The end result saw the campus decorated with a sort of storyboard showcasing snippets of the JC students' childhoods.

Some classes immortalised cherished times, such as orientation week, co-curricular activities (CCA), and group study.

Others infused their designs with the spirit of their respective classes, or favourite pop culture figures.

Moving on

The demolishment of the aged grounds, built in 1984, signals the end of an era.

"We will all miss the old campus in our own ways, because different spots will carry its unique memories for different individuals," Head of Department, Humanities, Engagement & Partnerships Ong Shu Hui told Mothership.

The school is working to create a 3D model and virtual tour of the Ang Mo Kio campus, she added, and its alumni have also put together a walk-through video documentation of the place.

"Students will likely miss the spaces they spent most of their time in with their peers and teachers, such as the lecture theatres, their homerooms, CCA training venues, or the usual canteen table they gather at. Spaces such as the school field definitely hold special memories for college-wide events such as the Orientation, the House dances, the House Olympus (a college inter-house sports and games competition event)."

But the heart of school survives in the student body and the teaching staff, who look forward to writing new stories in the next campus.

The holding site houses "unique spaces for students to relax, collaborate or just to reflect", according to the Dean JCI, Zhu Youyan Corrine.

There will be a space called "The Cove" catered to multipurpose learning activities and student performances, as well as a "SMART Hub" for students to hold discussions, study sessions, or just unwind.

The new campus will also furbish more spots for students and staff to engage in games, such as table soccer and arcade basketball.

"With greater intentionality in designing the spaces in the college, we believe our students and staff will find the environment conducive for them to learn, play, and rest," said the principal, Heng Yew Seng.

The students will find a home wherever they go, even as they look back on the past with fondness.

Related story

Top photos via ASR