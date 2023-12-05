Elderly woman wanders Ang Mo Kio void decks as she fears dying alone at home

An elderly woman who spends her days wandering between void decks in Ang Mo Kio reportedly does not do it because she is homeless, but out of fear that she might die alone in her flat.

According to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min), the woman, who is in her 60s, was mistakenly thought to be a vagrant by residents.

However, she actually rents a flat nearby with a friend.

The woman said she wants to move around during the day to keep active, hoping this will help her recover more quickly from a past injury over a year ago.

Woman says she rents a flat with friend

Shin Min understood that the woman, surnamed Chen (transliteration from Mandarin) would often loiter at the void deck of Block 345 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 during the day.

Chen would sometimes spend the night sleeping on a stone bench, or be seen in the area at about 4am in the morning.

This reportedly made residents concerned that she could be homeless.

A reporter from Shin Min located Chen and spoke to her on Dec. 2 (Saturday) after making several visits to the place.

However, Chen replied that she is currently renting a flat at Ang Mo Kio Street 31 with a friend.

So why doesn't she just stay at home?

Chen shared with Shin Min that despite staying together, her friend isn't home very often.

She had also read multiple news reports about seniors who died alone at home and were corpses by the time they were discovered.

This made Chen worried, so she decided that she would be out and about during the day instead.

However, she maintained that she would return home to sleep at night.

Chen added that she also wanted to keep her body active to recover more quickly from her past injury, which involved a fall.

She had previously worked odd jobs at a company canteen but took a break after her injury.

She felt that by moving around, it would help her body to be "healthier" and aid in her recovery.

I don't want to disturb my family: Chen

Chen said that she has siblings in Singapore, but they have their own families.

She didn't want to worry or disturb them, so she ended up renting a place with her friend instead.

Chen also said that she had been approached by staff from welfare agencies.

"But once I explained my situation to them, they understood," she said.

Spending habits different from other vagrants: Resident

A resident told Shin Min that Chen did not seem like the other vagrants, especially in terms of her spending habits.

For instance, the resident previously heard that she would pay for a hair wash at a salon, and had seen her buy her own food before.

And when he chatted with her, she would respond fluently.

Despite all this, he would still occasionally buy food for Chen.

"And if she's not around, I'll leave it at her [usual] table, so she can eat it when she comes by," he said.

Shin Min also observed that Chen had placed three trolleys filled with bags near the tables and benches at the void deck.

According to Chen, the bags are filled with items given to her by other people, including clothes.

She added that she intended to clear the items, perhaps with the help of a friend to pick them up.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.