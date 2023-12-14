PMA 6kmh max speed cap, limit use to those with certified medical needs: AMAP proposal to govt

Lowering the speed limit of personal mobility aids (PMAs) from 10kmh to 6kmh is one of the proposals put forth by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) in a report submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Dec. 14 to curtail its misuse by able-bodied persons.

However, the recommendations stopped short of pushing for the licensing of PMA users at this point, although having a “certification of medical need” as a requirement to use mobility scooters was also mooted.

Rising concerns over misuse of PMAs

In recent years, the safety of public path users has been compromised due to the misuse of PMAs by able-bodied people, who exhibited reckless behaviour, such as speeding and dangerous riding.

PMAs include manual wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters, and are different from personal mobility devices (PMDs).

To better reflect the intended use of PMAs, which is to assist those with mobility issues, AMAP made three key recommendations in its "Report on the Safe and Responsible use of Personal Mobility Aids".

Limit use of PMAs to those with certified walking difficulties or medical needs

AMAP recommended that only those with certified walking difficulties or medical needs should be able to use such devices, after receiving "prevalent feedback" of abuse of mobility scooters by able-bodied people.

AMAP has suggested that such certifications should come from existing sources, such as doctors, occupational therapists, and SG Enable, to ensure a smooth process for genuine users.

Enforcement will not begin immediately to ensure users will have time to obtain the necessary certifications.

The panel also recommended against licensing PMA users and applying a blanket exemption for seniors over a certain age.

However, the criteria of such devices should still be based on user's needs regardless of age to ensure that able-bodied seniors are encouraged to walk more and do not grow over-reliant on PMAs.

The report comes after three focus group discussions involving PMA users, occupational therapists and pedestrians among others in June and July.

Reducing 10kmh speed limit to 6kmh

Previously, a 10kmh speed limit was imposed on PMAs in 2018, which is aligned with the speed limit on footpaths.

AMAP recommended that this speed limit to be further reduced to 6kmh to better reflect the intended use of PMAs to replace walking.

This is in comparison to the average walking speed, which is between 4kmh and 6kmh.

If this 6kmh limit is accepted for PMAs, retailers will only be allowed to sell PMAs with this maximum speed.

The panel suggested that mobility aids that travel faster than 6kmh should then be reclassified as motorised PMDs, which are allowed only on cycling paths.

PMA dimension restrictions for public paths and public transport

The proposed dimension restriction for PMAs on public paths and public transport is a width of 70cm, length of 120cm, height of 150cm, and laden weight of 300kg, which is the current dimension restriction for public transport by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

With the new dimension restrictions, this would allow PMA users to transit between public paths and public transport more smoothly.

Exceptions will be granted to users who may need to use oversized PMAs for medical reasons.

AMAP is against licensing regime and recommends to step up public education efforts

AMAP suggested that a licensing regime, registration of PMA devices or mandatory training should not be introduced for users at this point in time, as it may discourage genuine users from using the devices.

They also recommended the government to step up public education efforts in areas including safe riding, fire safety tips and rules and requirements regarding PMAs.

The full report can be read here.

Top image via Oleksandra Troian