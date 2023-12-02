Abandoned motorcycle found on PIE, rider later discovered dead in the bushes of divider

A motorcycle was found abandoned in the middle of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Nov. 29, with its rider nowhere to be seen.

The body of the motorcyclist was subsequently confirmed to have ended up along the road divider after the authorities arrived at the scene and conducted a search.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about a road traffic accident at around 2:30am on Nov. 29.

They confirmed that the accident occurred along the PIE towards Changi before the Tampines Avenue 5 exit.

A SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene.

What happened

A video of the incident, posted to TikTok by @hidayattnordin, showed a discarded motorcycle along the expressway.

@hidayattnordin An early morning experience with @agentaerulsri controlling the traffic from the middle of the highway on a bend was super scary, with alot of speeding drivers, all simply inconsiderate. fortunately for us, we are safe. And several good drivers were also around to help manoeuvre the traffic from such a dangerous situation, "an abandoned motorcycle" in the middle of a highway. Unfortunately, the rider of the motorcycle was eventually found unconscious after 30minutes plus of searching. RIP. Stay safe Everyone! Drive and ride safe!

According to the clip, the person who stopped to help had to direct traffic for about 30 minutes before the police and ambulance arrived.

They eventually found the body of the rider "in the bushes" along the road divider.

Top image via @hidayattnordin/TikTok