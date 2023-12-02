Back

Abandoned motorcycle found on PIE, rider later discovered dead in the bushes of divider

A SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Amber Tay | December 02, 2023, 02:43 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A motorcycle was found abandoned in the middle of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Nov. 29, with its rider nowhere to be seen.

The body of the motorcyclist was subsequently confirmed to have ended up along the road divider after the authorities arrived at the scene and conducted a search.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about a road traffic accident at around 2:30am on Nov. 29.

They confirmed that the accident occurred along the PIE towards Changi before the Tampines Avenue 5 exit.

A SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene.

What happened

A video of the incident, posted to TikTok by @hidayattnordin, showed a discarded motorcycle along the expressway.

@hidayattnordinAn early morning experience with @agentaerulsri controlling the traffic from the middle of the highway on a bend was super scary, with alot of speeding drivers, all simply inconsiderate. fortunately for us, we are safe. And several good drivers were also around to help manoeuvre the traffic from such a dangerous situation, “an abandoned motorcycle” in the middle of a highway. Unfortunately, the rider of the motorcycle was eventually found unconscious after 30minutes plus of searching. RIP. Stay safe Everyone! Drive and ride safe!♬ Time - Official Sound Studio

According to the clip, the person who stopped to help had to direct traffic for about 30 minutes before the police and ambulance arrived.

They eventually found the body of the rider "in the bushes" along the road divider.

Top image via @hidayattnordin/TikTok

Ticketmaster glitch allowed users to access other people's accounts & private info while buying Yoasobi's S'pore concert tickets

They could also see other people's personal information such as names, email addresses, and ticket orders.

December 01, 2023, 06:43 PM

Filipino American woman, 79, fulfils dream of visiting all 193 UN-member countries in the world

“Don’t be afraid, just go," she advised prospective travellers.

December 01, 2023, 05:41 PM

Teen, 18, jailed 16 years for homicide of River Valley High schoolmate

There is no precedent in Singapore's history to this case.

December 01, 2023, 04:38 PM

Teen, 17, pleads guilty to advertising 2 underage girls for sex work on Telegram group chat

He collected a commission after they provided paid sex to customers.

December 01, 2023, 03:54 PM

Woman adds extra cheese for 2 burgers from McDonald's Woodlands Mart, finds cheese stuck atop buns instead

Cheese burger.

December 01, 2023, 02:58 PM

Teen, 18, caught selling vape to boy, 13, at Toa Payoh HDB playground

The teenager is assisting HSA with investigations.

December 01, 2023, 02:14 PM

M’sian finds RM400 million (S$114.3 million) wrongly credited to Maybank account

Suddenly a millionaire.

December 01, 2023, 01:12 PM

Russell Lee drops latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Nov. 30, 2023

Just in time for Christmas.

December 01, 2023, 01:01 PM

Girl, 15, stabs grandfather, 84, to death in Bukit Batok flat before taking her own life: Coroner

Police have yet to determine the motives behind the killing.

December 01, 2023, 12:33 PM

River Valley High homicide: Parents of deceased boy wants him named for people to remember him

His name is Ethan Hun Zhe Kai.

December 01, 2023, 11:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.