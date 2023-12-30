Back

Over 950,000 households will receive U-Save & S&CC rebates in January 2024

To defray the GST hike, carbon tax and price of water in 2024.

Zi Shan Kow | December 30, 2023, 12:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Around 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive rebates in January 2024 to help defray goods and services tax (GST) and provide cost-of-living support for lower- to middle-income households.

More rebates to come

The U-Save and Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates that will be given out in January 2024 will be the fourth and final quarterly disbursement for the 2023 financial year.

These rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package, the rebates are disbursed in April, July, October, and January each year, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a press release.

In the 2023 financial year, eligible households will receive double their regular U-Save rebates.

An additional S$20 will be given out in January 2024 to cushion the impact of the increases in carbon tax and water price.

This additional S$20 per quarter of U-Save will be provided every quarter from January 2024 to December 2025.

Amounting to S$160 over two years, this was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Sep. 28, 2023 as part of a S$1.1 billion support package for cost-of living relief.

On Jan. 1, 2024, Singapore's GST will increase from eight to nine per cent.

MOF said the U-Save provided in FY2023 amounts to about eight to 10 months of utility bills for households living in 1- and 2-room HDB flats on average.

For households living in 3- and 4-room HDB flats, it is about four to six months of utility bills.

Eligible households will also receive an additional one-off 0.5 month of S&CC rebate in January 2024 that is part of the cost-of-living support package.

Here are the rebates households will receive:

Image via MOF.

Image via MOF.

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the schemes, as the rebates will be credited automatically.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, while the S&CC rebates will be credited directly by their respective town councils.

Related stories

Top images via Canva.

US rock band Boys Like Girls to play at S'pore Capitol Theatre on Apr. 25, 2024

Now I'm heels over head.

December 30, 2023, 11:03 AM

Man breaks windscreen wiper of parked car at Sofitel Sentosa in heavy rain

When confronted, the man reportedly said he "gently lifted the wiper".

December 30, 2023, 10:46 AM

PM Lee warns S'poreans not to respond to deepfake scam videos of him speaking

He reminds Singaporeans to be vigilant against scams.

December 29, 2023, 06:14 PM

Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng received 'huge push' from paid votes for ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ spot

TC Candler shared a list where he ranked fourth for the most number of votes received on Patreon.

December 29, 2023, 05:43 PM

Bodies of 2 people, aged 74 & 64, found in their homes in S'pore in separate incidents in 1 day

In both cases, a smell was detected before the bodies were discovered.

December 29, 2023, 05:19 PM

UOB cardholders spent money on retail purchases in 2023 like pre-pandemic times

Life back to normal.

December 29, 2023, 04:29 PM

Bangkok's controversial gargoyle-like statue removed after S$50,000 fine

The statue has been the subject of accusations and complaints in its short stint in front of the Bazaar Hotel.

December 29, 2023, 03:00 PM

O & A-Level students invited to attend James Cook University's virtual ‘open house’ from Jan. 8-14

In case you’re not sure about what you want to do after getting your results.

December 29, 2023, 02:54 PM

Body of man, 60, found in state of decomposition in Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 flat

The man lived alone.

December 29, 2023, 02:51 PM

19 victims lost S$7,000 to luggage scam impersonating 'iShopChangi' & ‘Rimowa’

The scam led to at least 19 victims with losses amounting to at least S$7,000 in December.

December 29, 2023, 01:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.