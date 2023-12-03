Back

S'pore Army 3rd Div commander, 1st S'porean to get US Bronze Star Medal, shares Afghan war experience

He received the award after serving in Afghanistan for a six-month tour.

Khine Zin Htet | December 18, 2023, 12:09 PM

When Brigadier-General Cai Dexian was 27 years old and freshly married, he was deployed to Afghanistan for a six-month tour, serving in the Multinational Coalition Force.

At the end of his stint, he was the first Singaporean to receive the Bronze Star Medal, an American military combat decoration given to those who have displayed heroic or meritorious achievement or service in a combat zone.

Now, as the 3rd Singapore Division commander, Cai shared more about his experience in Afghanistan through a Facebook video posted by The Singapore Army.

Experience in Afghanistan

Cai said he has a mix of "fondness and a lot of nostalgia" for his deployment to Afghanistan.

He fondly remembers celebrating his 28th birthday with his colleagues in Afghanistan.

However, being newly married, he had a tough time being separated from his wife.

Learning experience

Regardless, Cai said it was an incredible learning experience that allowed him to engage in combat in an operational environment and use his skills and training.

In an interview with The Straits Times in 2013, Cai said that not a week would go by without incoming rocket attacks.

Cai coordinated information crucial in helping commanders decide how and where to deploy tens of thousands of troops on any given day.

He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal at the end of his six-month tour.

But the humble man does not see it as a personal award.

"SAF officers over the years have contributed to the reconstruction effort in Afghanistan. I was fortunate enough to come after a very long line of very capable officers," he said.

"Bak Kwa diplomacy" in Afghanistan

When he first arrived in Afghanistan, Cai had to think of how to "break the ice" with other comrades.

He said in preparation, he brought chicken Bak Kwa.

He shared that it was a great way to break the ice and a simple way of introducing himself.

3rd Singapore Division

The 3rd Singapore Division is an interdisciplinary combined arms unit consisting of Infantry, Armour, Artillery, Combat Service Support, Combat Engineers, Signals, Intelligence and Air Defence, according to the Ministry of Defence.

"What is really unique about us is that we have the largest number of active units in our army," Cai said.

Other than active servicemen, National Servicemen (NSmen) form the bulk of the division, he added.

This adds up to many talents and types of interest within the division.

Cai also shared that some of the senior NSmen have gone "way past what is statutorily required by law to serve" and are choosing to serve out of pure passion, duty, and responsibility.

This is not just in their formal capacities but, more importantly, as mentors to younger NSmen, he added.

Communicating and engaging with people

Cai's 10-year-old daughter had a keen observation of his job, saying:

"Papa, you really spend all your time in the Army talking. You just do nothing but talk."

That observation rang true for Cai, who said much of his work involves engaging people, listening to them, and communicating messages.

On developing and leading people, Cai said that one crucial aspect is to give and expose them to opportunities to upgrade and develop themselves.

Additionally, Cai said it is essential to help them understand what is available and match their interests with the organization's needs.

Younger generation of soldiers 

Cai gave his two cents on the younger generation of soldiers, saying that what they really want is to understand the meaning and purpose of why they are doing what they are doing.

As such, they spend a lot of time in the Army and the 3rd Division trying to convey this to the soldiers, Cai explained.

For example, joining the National Day Parade is one of the ways soldiers learn the importance and meaning of their work.

"It's a lot of hard work, with many weekends and Saturdays burned in terms of preparing, rehearsing, and executing on the actual day," Cai said.

When the soldiers learn that the parade is essential because it gives Singaporeans confidence and pride in their country, that really motivates them, Cai added.

"And you can see it on their faces every time that they're involved, because they understand why it's so important."

