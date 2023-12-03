Back

3-month-old S'pore special puppy named You Tiao seeking forever home, has calm temperament

You Tiao was born on an offshore island.

Khine Zin Htet | December 06, 2023, 04:22 PM

An adorable three-month-old mongrel puppy is looking for a fur-ever family to love and care for him.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook

An appeal to find a forever home for the puppy was posted by animal welfare organisation Exclusively Mongrels Limited (EML) on Facebook  on Dec. 5.

The little pup's name is You Tiao and he was born on an offshore island together with his brother Xiao Long Bao.

They were rescued and placed at a foster home, and Xiao Long Bao has since been adopted.

You Tiao, as the post describes, has become accustomed to the comforts of a nurturing home where worries about meals and thirst are a thing of the past.

The organisation is now on the lookout for a responsible and patient family willing to provide You Tiao with the time and care needed for him to blossom into a great canine companion.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook

Calm puppy

EML reveals that You Tiao boasts a relatively calm temperament, is certified healthy, and comes microchipped and vaccinated.

However, he does not meet the Housing & Development Board (HDB)'s approved size for mixed-breed canines at his age.

As he is still three months old, he will require four feedings daily, must not be left alone for prolonged periods and needs a lot of interaction with his adopters.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook

While he gets along well with other dogs, EML is uncertain of his compatibility with cats.

If You Tiao has tugged at your heartstrings and you're ready to welcome him into your home, you can reach out to Exclusively Mongrels Limited via WhatsApp at 9789 0569.

Top photos from Exclusively Mongrels Limited/Facebook

