New Year's countdown fireworks at 7 heartland locations in S'pore

More pew pews.

Matthias Ang | December 23, 2023, 07:54 PM

Events

A few neighbourhoods in Singapore will be starting off the new year with a bang.

Fireworks will be set off from seven heartland locations, according to the People's Association (PA).

This is the fourth consecutive year of fireworks displays in heartland locations.

These are the sites where the fireworks will be set off:

  • Our Tampines Hub (Town Square)

  • Boon Lay (Block 215 Boon Lay Place hardcourt)

  • Keat Hong (Keat Hong Square, hardcourt at Choa Chu Kang Loop)

  • MacPherson (hardcourt outside MacPherson Community Club)

  • Marine Parade (Block 46 Marine Crescent hardcourt)

  • Marsiling (Woodlands Stadium)

  • Nee Soon (Futsal Arena @ Yishun)

Over 25 community celebrations

PA added that a total of 28 community celebrations will be held across Singapore from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 to usher in the new year.

These celebrations, organised by the PA grassroots organisations, are expected to bring together over 70,000 people.

The activities include Silent Disco, a sports carnival, a fashion show, multi-cultural performances, and a party for pets and their owners.

There will also be 14 other locations where people can catch fireworks for the New Year, including The Promontory @ Marina Bay.

Top image from Tampines Town Council on Facebook

