Woman, 78, works out regularly for 18 years, hailed as China's 'most beautiful yoga grandma'

She survived three operations and has been keeping fit ever since for 18 years.

Brenda Khoo | November 02, 2023, 12:23 PM

Age and health know no boundaries, and a 78-year-old "yoga grandma" in China can attest to that.

Bai Jinqin from Tianjin, China, went through three operations in the past and has been keeping herself fit with yoga and physical exercises for 18 years, Kandu News reported on Oct. 23.

Her efforts have paid off, earning her the title of "China's most beautiful yoga grandma" by people online.

Bai started going to the gym at age 60 after 3 operations

Sharing her active lifestyle on Chinese social media platform Douyin, she has generated quite a sensation in China, with more than 100,000 followers and 600,000 likes.

In a video circulated by Ifeng News, Bai could be seen working out in a gym like doing resistance training and weightlifting.

Image via Douyin.

She admitted to Ifeng News that her sedentary lifestyle in the past caused her health to deteriorate. She was "too busy at work" and did not find time to keep herself physically fit. She also used to sit for a long periods of time and stayed up late into the night.

Bai eventually developed a number of debilitating sicknesses, and eventually contracted cancer.

Fortunately, she survived three operations. She began to appreciate the value of good health. embracing a new and positive approach to exercise.

"As I had poor health in the past, I know the meaning of health," she told Ifeng News.

She started going to the gym and doing yoga at the age of 60.

Bai began her exercise regime with light physical activities like brisk walking, rope-skipping and basic callisthenics that are easier on her joints and muscles, she told South China Morning Post.

Over time, she gradually worked her way towards high-intensity workouts when her body grew stronger.

She now regularly challenges herself with a range of exercises that include yoga, pilates, battling ropes, and core training.

Image via Douyin.

Image via Douyin.

'Every age has its own beauty'

Many social media users complimented her good health and fitness.

Some netizens lamented that their physical health were no match for the "yoga grandma".

"My body and mental health crush the 20-year-old me," said one user.

Others admired her fitness and strength.

"At 78 years old, she can still have this kind of spirit and body, everyone should learn to have self-discipline like her," one netizen said.

Another even commented, "Women should never give up on themselves for anything. Every age has its own beauty. Sisters, come on and learn to be like her."

Top image from Douyin.

