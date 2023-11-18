More than 300 people attended book launch of artist Yip Yew Chong at Tiong Bahru CC

More than 300 people braved the heat and turned up for the book launch of "Art of Joy: The Journey of Yip Yew Chong" held at Tiong Bahru Community Centre in the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2023.

The book, penned by writer and media veteran Woon Tai Ho, provides a glimpse into Yip's years in Chinatown, his bond with his family, and his career change from accountancy to art.

When Mothership arrived at the book launch at around 4pm, around 60 people could be seen queueing to have their books signed by Woon and Yip.

According to the book's publisher, World Scientific, supporters for Yip showed up to the event as early as 1pm, even though the book signing session was scheduled to start three hours later at 4pm.

Mothership also understands from World Scientific that 395 books were sold at the launch.

Diverse groups of supporters

Attendees of the book launch comprised individuals of all ages, races, and occupations.

At the panel discussion held after the book signing session, it was also revealed that a woman even travelled from South Africa to Singapore to support Yip.

Another attendee who went above and beyond to show her support was Jenny, who brewed Yip's favourite tea and brought it to the book launch for him so that he could stay energised during the event, according to World Scientific.

Family of late Mr Singh also came to support Yip

When asked how he felt about the long queue during the panel discussion, Yip started off by joking that he felt sorry for the supporters as the vicinity had no air-conditioning.

"Of course, I feel very happy for myself, and I want to thank you again," added the artist.

Yip also revealed that the family of the late Mr Souran Singh, who watched Yip paint his mural at Everton Road every day in 2015 and inspired the recurring Sikh character in his subsequent works, came down to the event as well:

"I almost cried just now when I was signing (autographs for the books). I think many of you have read the (Mothership) article on Mr Singh on the bicycle. Yes (from the crowd). The family came just now with the same printed photographs that I sent (the late) Mr Singh. And I signed on the back of the photographs because I never signed when I gave to him. That was really so touching."

Here, Yip was referring to the photographs the late Singh took with him and his mural when he completed the painting at Everton Road.

Where to buy the book

Print editions of "Art of Joy: The Journey of Yip Yew Chong" will be available at all major bookstores in Singapore, such as Kinokuniya and Popular.

Paperback copies will be sold at S$32 each, while those in hardcover are priced at S$86 each.

Those keen to purchase electronic editions of the book can do so here.

Top images via Winnie Li/Mothership