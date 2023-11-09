Xiaxue to release tell-all interview about Kim Lim's life including 'traumatic' childhood & marriages

Singaporean influencer Xiaxue is dropping a tell-all video interview with billionaire heiress and good friend Kim Lim tonight (Nov. 9).

According to an Instagram post, Xiaxue said the video will see Lim sharing about "everything", including her "abused childhood", teenage years and her marriages.

The influencer uploaded snippets of the interview with her saying: "Actually, Kim had quite a traumatic childhood [...] How were you (Lim) abused?"

The first part of the interview will be uploaded onto Xiaxue's YouTube channel on Nov. 9.

Who is Kim Lim?

Apart from being a billionaire heiress, Lim is also the founder of a group of beauty brands like Illumia Therapeutics, Illumia Medical and Papilla Haircare.

Lim has made headlines for several reasons, including her extravagant birthday parties and for regularly giving back to the community, both in Singapore and overseas.

She was also in the news in February 2023 following her divorce from IT entrepreneur Leslie Leow.

The marriage lasted only two months.

Top image from @xiaxue on Instagram.