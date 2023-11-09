Back

Xiaxue to release tell-all interview about Kim Lim's life including 'traumatic' childhood & marriages

In case you're looking for something to watch tonight.

Fasiha Nazren | November 09, 2023, 04:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean influencer Xiaxue is dropping a tell-all video interview with billionaire heiress and good friend Kim Lim tonight (Nov. 9).

According to an Instagram post, Xiaxue said the video will see Lim sharing about "everything", including her "abused childhood", teenage years and her marriages.

The influencer uploaded snippets of the interview with her saying: "Actually, Kim had quite a traumatic childhood [...] How were you (Lim) abused?"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wendy Cheng 👑 Xiaxue (@xiaxue)

The first part of the interview will be uploaded onto Xiaxue's YouTube channel on Nov. 9.

Who is Kim Lim?

Apart from being a billionaire heiress, Lim is also the founder of a group of beauty brands like Illumia Therapeutics, Illumia Medical and Papilla Haircare.

Photo from @kimlimhl on Instagram.

Lim has made headlines for several reasons, including her extravagant birthday parties and for regularly giving back to the community, both in Singapore and overseas.

She was also in the news in February 2023 following her divorce from IT entrepreneur Leslie Leow.

The marriage lasted only two months.

Top image from @xiaxue on Instagram.

Motorcyclist, 27, died along ECP after passenger reportedly jumped out of moving minibus

A 38-year-old minibus passenger has been arrested.

November 09, 2023, 03:55 PM

New Cathay Cineplex at Century Square in Tampines opens Nov. 21, free movie screenings ahead of launch

Woohoo.

November 09, 2023, 03:04 PM

Suspended lawyer M Ravi jailed 21 days for contempt of court

Ravi was found guilty of nine instances of contempt of court, all of which took place in November 2021.

November 09, 2023, 03:01 PM

CNB nabs 7 men, including Bendeemer suspect who kept heroin, meth in secret cupboard compartment

7 men were arrested for suspected drug offences.

November 09, 2023, 02:59 PM

Creamier now selling doughnuts with local-inspired flavours like sea salt gula melaka & laksa

New menu items.

November 09, 2023, 02:48 PM

How useful is a union really, when your company retrenches you?

An understated service.

November 09, 2023, 02:39 PM

'Traffic Police officers are armed,' S'pore police clarifies after 2 officers allegedly tased by man

The police’s operating doctrine is to use only necessary force to deal with the threat.

November 09, 2023, 12:25 PM

Police: No public drinking of alcohol in Little India over Deepavali period from Fri, 10:30pm to Tues, 7am

It will be crowded.

November 09, 2023, 11:37 AM

Woman jailed for helping fiancé take videos at Police Cantonment Complex, which he put on TikTok

She said she did not want to make him angry as he might beat her up.

November 09, 2023, 11:32 AM

SMRT tries new train arrival & departure chimes inspired by local folk tunes

Nice!

November 09, 2023, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.