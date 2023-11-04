Woman falls off 40m-high bridge in Japan while trying to take photo of deer with phone

A woman in Japan fell to her death from a bridge after being too engrossed using her phone to take photos.

According to TBS News, the woman's father called the police, saying that his daughter had fallen from a bridge in Higashiizu town, Shizuoka prefecture in Japan, on Nov. 4 at around 9:40am local time.

According to the police, the woman, in her 20s, fell approximately 40 metres from the bridge.

The woman was found and conveyed to the hospital where she was pronounced to be dead.

The deceased came from Chiba, a prefecture near Tokyo, to visit her father, in his 40s, who lives in Higashiizu town.

The father and daughter were in a car with her father's friend, on the way to have a meal together, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

It was believed that she had alighted from the car as she “wanted to see a deer”, before falling off the bridge while using her smartphone to take photos.

Top image via TBS News video