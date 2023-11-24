Back

WHO asks China for more information on increase in respiratory illness & reported pneumonia clusters

The WHO recommended that people in China take steps to reduce the risk of respiratory illness.

Sulaiman Daud | November 24, 2023, 09:09 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the government of China for more information on "an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children."

Increase in incidence of respiratory diseases

In a press statement on Nov. 22, WHO referred to a Nov. 13 press conference where Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in the country.

The authorities attributed this increase to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, and the circulation of known pathogens, such as:

  • Influenza

  • Mycoplasma pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children)

  • Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

  • SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19)

On Nov. 22, WHO requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of the above pathogens, and the burden on the healthcare system.

WHO said that China has systems in place to capture information on the above pathogens, and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

It also emphasised the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the capacity of the healthcare system to manage patients.

Developments in pneumonia cases

The WHO then noted that the media as well as ProMED, an online medical community, reported "clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia" among children in northern China.

"It is unclear if these are associated with the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities, or separate events," WHO said.

WHO added that it is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through existing technical partnerships and networks in China.

"Since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the previous three years," it said.

While WHO seeks this additional information, it recommends that people in China follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, which include:

  • Recommended vaccination

  • Keeping distance from people who are ill

  • Staying home when ill

  • Getting tested and medical care as needed

  • Wearing masks as appropriate

  • Ensuring good ventilation

  • Regular hand-washing

Top image from Pixabay.

