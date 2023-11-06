S$400 ang bao? S'pore wedding banquet prices up by 20% in 2024.

Hotels and other venues in Singapore are increasing their rates for wedding banquets.

Prices are expected to rise by 10 to 20 per cent from the end of 2023 and going into 2024.

Higher wedding banquet prices

This roughly translates to the bride and groom possibly having to fork out about S$200 per guest, according to an online wedding directory that compiled a list of approximate rates at 75 potential banquet venues.

Cheaper venues on the list include Village Hotel Albert Court and Tung Lok Seafood at Park Regis Singapore, which offer dinner packages priced at S$695 and S$825 per table respectively.

On the pricier end of the spectrum are venues like Capella Singapore, which offers a dinner package that can set you back S$4,053 per table.

Rising labour and food costs

Anonymous staff members in the industry told Shin Min Daily News that rising labour and food prices are responsible for the spike in wedding banquet prices.

The cost of ingredients have risen by at least 20 per cent, and food such as suckling pigs and roast ducks for Chinese banquets, or halal meals for Malay banquets, have to be outsourced by the hotel kitchens, reported the Chinese media.

On top of this, hotels also have to hike up their prices in order to cover rising full-time and part-time employee wages and utility bills.

Higher expectations for ang baos

Wedding guests are also feeling the pinch, as larger wedding ang baos are anticipated to cover the skyrocketing prices of banquet seats.

If a guest is cordially invited to Claudine Restaurant for a wedding dinner, for instance, it would be good form if the ang bao contained up to S$470.

However, many guests are finding it more fitting to base ang bao prices on their relationship with the couple, rather than location.

A 23-year-old financial planner told Shin Min that she believes the amount in red packets should depend on the relationship with the wedding couple, rather than where they choose to hold their banquet.

The person interviewed said: "The price of hotel wedding banquets has become more and more expensive recently. Although I will try my best to ensure that my red packet contains not less than the supposed market price when I attend a wedding, I don't think there is any need to help the couple foot the bill. If it is too expensive, I will decline the invitation and instead send money electronically to congratulate them."

Top images via MarketingWeek and Unsplash