Websites of S'pore public hospitals & polyclinics down

The websites of institutions across the three healthcare clusters in Singapore appear to be down for a few hours on Nov. 1, 2023.
These include the websites of the following hospitals:
- Singapore General Hospital
- National University Hospital
- Sengkang General Hospital
- Alexandra Hospital
- Ng Teng Fong General Hospital
- Tan Tock Seng Hospital
- Khoo Teck Puat Hospital
- KK Women's and Children
- Institute of Mental Health
- Changi General Hospital
When Mothership tried accessing the sites at around 1pm on Nov. 1, the sites appeared to be down still.
However, the mobile phone apps of the hospitals within the cluster, as well as HealthHub, appeared to remain usable.
The websites of private hospitals, such as Raffles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital, were similarly unaffected.
According to The Straits Times, the websites crashed at around 11:30am.
Mothership has reached out to the three healthcare clusters and the Ministry of Health for more information.
Top image via Google Maps & Singapore General Hospital website
