Give up vaping device at MacPherson CC, get S$30 gift voucher & avoid getting penalised

Some incentive to stop vaping.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2023, 02:48 AM

Those who vape in Singapore and want to surrender their vaping devices can now do so – and even receive a S$30 gift voucher.

An additional catch?

Penalties for being in possession of an e-vaporiser will even be waived as part of a pilot campaign to get youths to quit the habit, The Straits Times reported.

The new anti-vape initiative was launched at MacPherson Community Club on Nov. 18 and will run till Jan. 2, 2024.

The goal is to have at least 50 of such devices given up by users.

The MacPherson Youth Network’s “Drop it, Stop it!” campaign was co-organised with youth charity Bilby Community Development.

The group worked with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) to waive the penalties of buying, owning, and using vapes, it was also reported.

Currently, the cost of a disposable vape, which is illegal in Singapore, is about S$20.

Illegal

It is illegal to buy, own or use electronic vaporisers – also known as e-vaporisers, vapes or e-cigarettes – in Singapore.

This includes vapes bought online or overseas.

Violators can be fined up to S$2,000 per offence if they are caught buying, using or owning a vaporiser.

These devices are usually battery-operated.

A liquid that can be flavoured gets heated up and inhaled by the user.

Nicotine consumption via vaping can lead to acute side effects, such as increased heart rate and elevated blood pressure, while chemicals in vapes are cancer-causing and prolonged use can lead to health issues, such as lung diseases.

