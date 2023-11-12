Back

Van squeezes between 2 vehicles along ECP, crashes into bushes & road divider

No injuries were reported.

Ruth Chai | November 12, 2023, 03:48 PM

A van apparently lost control while travelling on the left-most lane of a straight road along East Coast Parkway (ECP) and crashed into the bushes and road divider on the right-most lane of the road.

No injuries were reported, The Straits Times reported.

The incident occurred on Nov. 10 at around 4:58pm on the ECP towards Changi Airport after the Bayshore Road exit, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Footage of the incident was posted on SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Seen speeding

The van could be seen speeding past other vehicles on the left-most lane of the three-lane expressway.

At that time, a lorry and a white van were driving side-by-side on the leftmost and middle lane respectively.

The van was seen trying to squeeze between the other two vehicles.

Flung to the other side of the road

The van apparently made contact with both the lorry and the white van, and was flung to the rightmost lane.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante

Ended up on the opposite side

It mounted the road divider and crashed into the shrubbery, before coming to a stop in the middle of the road that had vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

The van could be seen crashing into a white car as it came to a stop.

Footage of the van's mangled front was captured on video.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

The van's left door was almost torn off.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

