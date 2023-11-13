Back

Alert UOB staff spots scammer posing as grandson of victim, 80, trying to withdraw S$40,000

He allegedly insisted on a cash withdrawal, even though the woman said the money was for a medical bill.

Zi Shan Kow | November 13, 2023, 03:23 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

The police commended two staff from United Overseas Bank (UOB)’s Bendemeer branch, whose vigilance led to the arrest of a scammer and prevented an elderly woman from losing her savings.

Pretended to be grandson

UOB’s branch executive Grace Ng had attended to an 80-year-old woman who was accompanied by a man who claimed to be her grandson.

The elderly woman made a request to withdraw over S$40,000, the police shared in a release.

At the branch, the woman did not interact with the man much. Ng felt it was peculiar that the two behaved like strangers.

The man also only appeared to show interest in their conversation when Ng asked for details of the bank transfer.

Additionally, he allegedly insisted on cash withdrawal when Ng offered the option of cheque or cash.

As the woman said the money would be used to pay for a medical bill, Ng grew suspicious.

Man was a foreign student

Then, when she asked for the man's identification, she noticed his hesitation.

He handed over a foreign student pass.

As the elderly woman was a Singaporean citizen, Ng immediately reported the matter to assistant branch manager Jasmine Tay, who informed UOB’s Fraud Unit.

The woman also appeared nervous and was reluctant to provide more details about her situation, which prompted them to call the police.

The police arrived at the branch and determined that the man was not the woman's grandson.

He had allegedly pressured her into going to the bank to withdraw the money, despite only having met the elderly woman a day earlier.

The man was arrested on the same day.

Man was a "document mule"

The police shared that this case was part of a larger Government Officials Impersonation scam.

Such scams usually happen over the phone, but is layered with the additional involvement of a “document mule”.

In this case, the man who posed as the elderly woman’s grandson acted as a mule.

"Document mules are those who are enlisted to help scammers physically execute the crime, to make the scam appear more realistic. Often, if a document mule is identified quickly, police would be able to swiftly effect the arrests," said the police.

Government Officials Impersonation scams are one of the top 10 scams in the first half of 2023.

The number of Government Officials Impersonation scam cases increased by 15 per cent to 369 as compared to the same period last year.

The amount of money lost to this scam type also increased by 13 per cent to S$42.8 million.

The offence of abetment by conspiracy to cheat under Section 420 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871 carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine, added the police.

Top image via UOB.

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

President Tharman's 1st Istana open house for Deepavali draws 15,000 visitors

There were performances that showcased Singapore's multiracialism.

November 13, 2023, 02:32 PM

Crow pecks & claws at 2 brothers, aged 2 & 5, near Marine Terrace Market

Luckily they were uninjured.

November 13, 2023, 01:04 PM

Cyclist collides with motorcyclist while attempting right turn at Anchorvale Link, gets thrown into air

The cyclist was heading straight speedily before he tried to slow down his bike with his right foot to make a turn in the middle of the road.

November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

HDB lifts were once some of the most dangerous places in S’pore. What happened?

Firsthand Looks Back: In the 80s, 90s, and even the 2000s, lift robberies had Singaporeans worried about wearing their favourite jewellery out of the house.

November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

AMK man who uses roast duck to catch rats finds pregnant rat that gives birth to 10 hairless babies in his trap

The rats were likely attracted to garbage that had been accumulating in the area.

November 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

M'sian man said he 'felt giddy' after woman spoke to him at JB checkpoint, worried about 'mind-control scam'

Is this an urban legend?

November 13, 2023, 04:54 AM

Student, 27, loses life savings of S$45,590 after online lover convinces him to transfer it to fake Balenciaga account

The woman had asked him to transfer money to a fake Balenciaga account in order to earn a 10 per cent commission.

November 12, 2023, 07:07 PM

S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang remarries

Confirmed.

November 12, 2023, 06:58 PM

S'pore police officer explains why she's working in Little India this Deepavali rather than being with friends & family

Duty-bound.

November 12, 2023, 06:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.