Heartfelt tributes by opposition members for former Workers' Party Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong

Following the death of former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Yaw Shin Leong on Nov. 10, 2023, heartfelt tributes can be found online, expressing condolences over his sudden passing.

Png Eng Huat

Png Eng Huat, former WP MP for Hougang SMC, offered his condolences to Yaw’s family.

Speaking to 8World News, he recounted their time working together in WP and emphasised Yaw's dedication and commitment to serving the people.

He hoped that amidst the tragic loss, Yaw's family could take comfort in the memories of his heartfelt dedication and service.

Goh Meng Seng

People's Power Party (PPP) secretary-general Goh Meng Seng also posted a tribute to Yaw.

"I am extremely shocked by the obituary of Shin Leong early in the morning," the former WP candidate said.

He said Yaw brought him into political activism and described Yaw's contributions to the WP in his post.

Kenneth Jeyaretnam

Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam also paid a tribute on Facebook.

He expressed his sadness, and said that "[Yaw] was a true friend of my dad’s [J. B. Jeyaretnam]".

Jeyaretnam recalled Yaw helping his father to raise money to pay off his bankruptcy.

He added that he had been in contact with Yaw, who was eager to help with the charity Jeyaretnam and his wife have set up to preserve his late father's legacy.

Andrew Loh

In a Facebook post on Nov. 15, socio-political site The Online Citizen co-founder and activist Andrew Loh described Yaw, "I'll always remember him as a sincere MP, who dedicated his time to serving Singaporeans honestly."

Loh recalled volunteering for WP in the 2006 General Elections, where Yaw led the Ang Mo Kio GRC team. He noted that Yaw was the most tireless among the team of candidates and volunteers.

He also recounted that Yaw was a good listener who would stop what he was doing to give all his attention and listen.

Syafarin Sarif

Chairman of PPP Syafarin Sarif also shared on Facebook that he knew Yaw from his university days at the National University of Singapore (NUS)'s Political Society.

Lim Tean

Lawyer and founder of Peoples' Voice Lim Tean extended his condolences to Yaw's family.

Background

Yaw passed away after he suddenly collapsed while he was on a morning jog in Beijing, China, on Nov. 10, 2023.

According to the obituary posted on his Facebook page, Yaw's wake will be held at Woodlands Memorial from Nov. 17 to 19.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7pm.

