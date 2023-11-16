Back

Travellers at S'pore checkpoints shouldn't wear items related to Israel-Hamas conflict: ICA

Security measures at the checkpoints stepped up in view of developing situation in the Middle East.

Belmont Lay | November 16, 2023, 11:25 AM

Those travelling at Singapore's checkpoints are advised against publicly wearing and displaying items related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Nov. 15.

The agency said in its year-end travel advisory that it has stepped up security measures at the checkpoints in view of the developing situation in the Middle East.

This may add to waiting times, with heavy traffic expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the school holiday period from Nov. 16 to Jan 2.

ICA said travellers who are clearing immigration by car may have to wait up to three hours during peak periods.

"All travellers using our checkpoints are also advised against the public display and wearing of articles in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict, given the heightened sensitivities," ICA said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier said that "unless expressly exempted, the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit is an offence".

Those caught can be jailed up to six months and fined up to S$500 or both.

Firm action against those who refuse to comply, including denying their entry into Singapore, will be taken, the authorities also said.

ICA said the recent Nov. 10 to 13 Deepavali long weekend saw more than 1.53 million crossings at the land checkpoints with Malaysia.

Before starting their journeys, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the checkpoints via the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Top photo via ICA

