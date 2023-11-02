Back

Ticket prices to M'sia for Chinese New Year 2024 soar even though it's only November

A round-trip ticket from Singapore to KL from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12 costs around S$620 on one budget airline.

Hannah Martens | November 02, 2023, 03:52 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Even though Chinese New Year is still about three months away, many have already begun making plans.

The price of travel tickets from Singapore to Malaysia has shot up, with plane tickets from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur (KL) costing over S$600 on budget airlines.

Flying budget airlines to Malaysia

In 2024, Chinese New Year will be a long weekend. The first two days will fall over the weekend of Feb. 10, meaning that Feb. 12 will be a public holiday.

Jetstar Asia told Mothership that they have seen a strong demand for their services, up to three times more than non-peak travel months.

A spokesperson for the airline shared that Chinese New Year is always a popular travel period, and Jetstar's service from Singapore to KL is one of their busiest routes.

A quick check on Jetstar's website showed that a round-trip ticket from Singapore to KL between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13 costs around S$620.

Screenshot via Jetstar website

Screenshot via Jetstar website

Screenshot via Jetstar website

These prices do not include add-ons like check-in luggage and in-flight meals.

In comparison, a flight leaving on Nov. 3, 2023 from Singapore and departing KL on Nov. 6, 2023 is priced at S$184.45.

Screenshot via Jetstar website

Meanwhile on Scoot, tickets between KL and Singapore over the Chinese New Year period would set you back about S$500.

For instance,  a flight departing from Singapore on Feb. 9 and arriving on Feb. 12 would cost S$519.85 for economy class before add-ons.

Screenshot via Scoot website

As for AirAsia, it is the cheapest of the budget carriers we looked at, as a return trip to KL for one would cost around S$383.14 without check-in baggage.

Screenshot via Airasia website

According to a Mothership reader who will be flying to Penang the week before Chinese New Year and returning on the first day of Chinese New Year, his round-trip flight cost him almost S$230 on AirAsia.

He added that when he searched for flights for the weekend of Chinese New Year, tickets were priced at S$600.

"I'd rather crawl back to Penang," he said.

Travelling by bus to Malaysia

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), a spokesperson for bus operator Sri Maju Group said that since sales began on Oct. 10 for different destinations in Malaysia between Feb. 8 and 10, 60 per cent of its tickets have sold out.

Passengers could pay up to S$190 for a one-way trip, compared to S$40 to S$55 during non-peak periods, ST reported.

Meanwhile, Malaysian bus company Causeway Link said they expect a 70 per cent increase in commuter traffic during the Chinese New Year holiday.

They also expect a 30 per cent increase from their regular prices of S$35 for a one-way ticket to KL when sales begin three months before Chinese New Year, said ST.

To cope with the increase in demand, both companies will increase the number of trips made during that period.

Top photos via UnsplashUnsplash & Scoot/Facebook

Ann Kok, 50, the surprise star of Shopee's 11.11 commercial, grooves with co-stars half her age

We can only hope that we are as energetic at 50.

November 02, 2023, 03:13 PM

Ex-pimp, 44, beats gang headman, 60, into vegetative state for owing money, asking for girls & ill-treating ‘godmother’

Four other gang members joined him in the assault.

November 02, 2023, 02:40 PM

Najib hospitalised with Covid-19, health status & treatment kept confidential

He was transferred from his prison to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 31 after experiencing a fever.

November 02, 2023, 02:40 PM

S'pore organisations & faith-based groups donate over S$126,000 to Gaza victims

Coming together to help.

November 02, 2023, 02:09 PM

Cat missing in Changi Airport T4 after travel crate breaks, found after 5 days

Safe and sound now.

November 02, 2023, 01:58 PM

Ang Mo Kio St 51 4-room flat sold for S$1 million

First million-dollar flat in the development.

November 02, 2023, 12:44 PM

92 cases of food poisoning: S'pore food caterer's premises found infested with cockroaches & rodents

Live cockroaches and food waste were found on the poorly maintained premises.

November 02, 2023, 12:30 PM

Woman, 78, works out regularly for 18 years, hailed as China's 'most beautiful yoga grandma'

She survived three operations and has been keeping fit ever since for 18 years.

November 02, 2023, 12:23 PM

S’pore experiences hottest-ever October with record 36.3°C temperature in Admiralty

October 2023 was generally warm with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34°C on 25 days.

November 02, 2023, 12:07 PM

Ravi Menon not joining politics after leaving MAS as central bank chief

Not the first time he is saying this.

November 02, 2023, 12:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.