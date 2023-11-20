Back

Titus Low, 23, announces split from wife, says they 'still love each other very much'

They have a baby daughter, who was born in March 2023.

Lee Wei Lin | November 20, 2023, 10:50 PM

Titus Low, 23, has announced on Nov. 20 that he has split from his wife, Cheryl Chin, 22.

Screenshot from Titus Low's Instagram

He shared that while their relationship "didn't manage to work out", they "still love each other very much".

Low also wished Chin well.

Screenshot from Cheryl Chin's Instagram

Chin posted a lengthier statement, stating that she "made so many beautiful memories that will last a lifetime" with Low.

"Although all good things come to an end, I wanted to share how much we both tried and love each other very very much still," she continued, stating that their focus "will be on creating a healthy relationship around giving [their daughter] a beautiful life".

Tied the knot last year

The pair tied the knot in 2022 after a whirlwind romance.

In September the same year, they announced that they were having a baby.

Their daughter, Elleria, was born in March 2023.

Mothership has reached out to Low and Chin for comment.

