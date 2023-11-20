Titus Low, 23, announces split from wife, says they 'still love each other very much'

Titus Low, 23, has announced on Nov. 20 that he has split from his wife, Cheryl Chin, 22.

He shared that while their relationship "didn't manage to work out", they "still love each other very much".

Low also wished Chin well.

Chin posted a lengthier statement, stating that she "made so many beautiful memories that will last a lifetime" with Low.

"Although all good things come to an end, I wanted to share how much we both tried and love each other very very much still," she continued, stating that their focus "will be on creating a healthy relationship around giving [their daughter] a beautiful life".

Tied the knot last year

The pair tied the knot in 2022 after a whirlwind romance.

In September the same year, they announced that they were having a baby.

Their daughter, Elleria, was born in March 2023.

Mothership has reached out to Low and Chin for comment.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Elleria Low's Instagram & Titus and Cheryl's Instagram