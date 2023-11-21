Titus Low will remain friends with ex Cheryl Chin, looking at joint custody of daughter

Social media personalities Titus Low and Cheryl Chin announced the end of their relationship via Instagram Stories on the night of Nov. 20.

In an Instagram Story posted on Nov. 21, Low elaborated that they "decided on an amicable and mutual separation to build on" their own lives.

"Through this one and a half years journey, we have come to understand that Cheryl and I are our own characters, with different personalities and directions in life," he said.

The couple married in 2022 and have a daughter, Elleria, together.

Remain good friends

Low mentioned that their daughter and her well-being are "most important" to them.

"We want her to have the best upbringing regardless of circumstances. I am focused on responsibility and accountability as a parent, and wish to prioritise taking good care of Elleria through healthy co-parenting and providing well for her."

He maintained that they would be "good friends" and "maintain a healthy relationship throughout."

He also said that he is looking to "focus on building my individual career path and discover myself more".

Here's the Instagram Story in full:

Responding to Mothership's queries, he said: "We are still discussing this but we are looking at [having] joint custody [of our daughter]."

Top image from @titusandcheryl and Elleria's respective Instagram pages