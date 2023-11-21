Back

Titus Low will remain friends with ex Cheryl Chin, looking at joint custody of daughter

He is looking to focus on "building [his] individual career path and discover [himself] more".

Fasiha Nazren | November 21, 2023, 07:53 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Social media personalities Titus Low and Cheryl Chin announced the end of their relationship via Instagram Stories on the night of Nov. 20.

In an Instagram Story posted on Nov. 21, Low elaborated that they "decided on an amicable and mutual separation to build on" their own lives.

"Through this one and a half years journey, we have come to understand that Cheryl and I are our own characters, with different personalities and directions in life," he said.

The couple married in 2022 and have a daughter, Elleria, together.

Remain good friends

Low mentioned that their daughter and her well-being are "most important" to them.

"We want her to have the best upbringing regardless of circumstances. I am focused on responsibility and accountability as a parent, and wish to prioritise taking good care of Elleria through healthy co-parenting and providing well for her."

He maintained that they would be "good friends" and "maintain a healthy relationship throughout."

He also said that he is looking to "focus on building my individual career path and discover myself more".

Here's the Instagram Story in full:

Screenshot from @titusslow on Instagram.

Responding to Mothership's queries, he said: "We are still discussing this but we are looking at [having] joint custody [of our daughter]."

Top image from @titusandcheryl and Elleria's respective Instagram pages

DBS Foundation contributes S$1 million to help persons with disabilities obtain financial & digital literacy

President Tharman and his wife also attended the event for the initiative's launch.

November 21, 2023, 06:38 PM

Jail & S$3,000 fine for Mercedes driver, 42, who shouted at bus driver in Loyang, threw his phone on road

He was upset after the bus driver honked at him for parking at a bus stop.

November 21, 2023, 06:10 PM

Sarawak govt to consider controlled hunting of crocodiles due to rising numbers

Some areas of Sarawak could be turned into crocodile sanctuaries.

November 21, 2023, 06:02 PM

POP MART’s Disney figurines have made this Disney lover the happiest person on earth

Clutter my desk with figurines.

November 21, 2023, 05:59 PM

Shopping for Christmas gifts? Spend S$30 at Compass One & stand to win prizes worth over S$13,000

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

November 21, 2023, 05:55 PM

Sunshine Bakeries: 'Lizard' in bread is 'residue of bread dough', customer offered full refund

No insect or pest carcass was found inside the samples of the bread.

November 21, 2023, 05:47 PM

Rare Buddha relics found 125 years ago coming to S'pore from Sri Lanka for Nov. 24-29 exhibition

A chance to see some rare relics.

November 21, 2023, 04:48 PM

Indonesia VP candidate Gibran accused of faking education, shows degree received at S'pore MDIS as proof

Gibran is the son of current president Jokowi, and vice presidential candidate of Prabowo Subianto.

November 21, 2023, 04:37 PM

Married male ex-teacher in S'pore, 40, molested 13 secondary school boys, jailed 3 years 6 months

Four of the boys were molested in the school's CCA room from 2017 to 2018.

November 21, 2023, 04:24 PM

Sembawang factory worker, 34, gets head crushed by machine after safety feature was bypassed

Investigations found that the safety feature was bypassed from around the time the factory started using the machine.

November 21, 2023, 04:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.