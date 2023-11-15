First look: Tim Hortons' 1st outlet in S'pore at VivoCity to open on Nov. 17

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons will officially open its first Singapore outlet at VivoCity on Nov. 17.

The coffee shop will serve its signature coffee beverages, sourdough melts and baked goods, as well as its popular bite-sized doughnuts known as Timbits.

They also sell merchandise like tumblers and mugs.

According to a press release, the VivoCity outlet features the brand's new design concept incorporating warm tones and organic shapes, inspired by the Canadian wilderness and old maple trees.

The outlet sits up to 60 pax.

Food and drinks

According to Tim Hortons, their products do not contain any pork or lard.

Here's a closer look at some of the items on the menu.

Signature Lattes

Maple Cinnamon Latte (from S$7)

Iced Capp

Dark Chocolate Chip Mocha Iced Capp (from S$7.50)

Summer Berry Iced Capp (from S$7)

Matcha Iced Capp (from S$7)

Sourdough Melts

Tuna Sriracha Cheese (S$9.90)

Maple Glazed Chicken Ham and Cheese (S$9.90)

Pesto Chicken and Mozzarella (S$9.90)

Doughnuts

Classic Glaze (S$2.90)

Maple Salted Caramel (S$3.50)

Boston Cream (S$3.50)

Belgian Dark Chocolate (S$4.50)

Strawberry and Belgian White Chocolate (S$4.50)

Yuzu Lemon Cream (S$4.50)

Doughnuts can also be purchased as a 6-pack (S$20).

Timbits

Classic Glaze (S$1)

Cinnamon Sugar (S$1)

Birthday Cake (S$1.50)

Timbits can also be bought as a 10-pack (S$10).

Opening promotions

As part of its launch, Tim Hortons will be running several exclusive promotions:

The first 100 customers daily from Nov. 17 to 19 will get a free regular Café Latte every week for six months.

On Nov. 17, the 101st to 200th customers will receive an exclusive Tim Hortons Classic Glass Bottle merchandise.

On Nov. 17, 30 best-dressed customers will receive an exclusive Tim Hortons swag box worth up to S$80.

Customers who download the Tim Hortons app and sign up will receive a free Café Latte.

Details

1 Harbourfront Walk #01-207 Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image by Mothership.