Back

SAF military gear dumped next to recycling bin at void deck sparks debate & suggestions for proper disposal

Where can you throw used SAF military gear?

Ruth Chai | November 03, 2023, 11:54 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A photo of discarded army equipment sparked debate online after it was posted onto the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Oct. 31.

In the photo, a No. 4 uniform and combat gear which looked used but still in good condition can be seen abandoned beside a blue recycle bin.

The combat gear, which included knee pads, a helmet and a field pack, were shoved inside a black duffle bag.

A tag on it appeared to read "Section 2".

Photo via Oliver Ong/Complaint Singapore

The Facebook user who shared the photo, Oliver Ong, mentioned that the equipment had been thrown away at a void deck of a HDB block.

"This one really ROD loh!" Ong exclaimed.

ROD refers to "Run Out Date", wherein servicemen no longer need to return for annual training.

"Is it legal to throw away like in the open?" Ong asked.

Sparked debate in comment section

Many commenters were unsure if such an action is a chargeable offence.

Photo via Facebook

Commenter Deric Neo wrote that since the equipment is no longer in use, it would be up to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) to decide whether or not it would be a chargeable offence.

Photo via Facebook

Is it legal?

According to MINDEF, you can dispose your personal equipment once you have fulfilled your NS duty.

Used equipment can be returned to any Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) eMart outlet or the Army Logistics Base.

You can also dispose it on your own as long as it does not result in the unauthorised usage of your equipment by other people.

The ministry advises one to cut their SAF uniforms and SAF helmet liner suspension assemblies and retention straps into small pieces, and remove all tags with the label "Property of SAF" before discarding them into the waste bins.

Non-compliance with the instructions may amount to an offence, and result in a charge.

Where do you dispose of your equipment?

In the past, NSmen could only dispose of their used SAF uniforms and equipment at SAF e-Marts around the island, and the Army Logistics Base at Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

Today, it is a lot more convenient to dispose of used SAF equipment.

MINDEF has set up collection points for used uniforms and equipment to encourage proper disposal of SAF items.

Collection points with dedicated bins are located at:

  • Khatib Camp entrance

  • The Chevrons (The SAF Warrant Officers And Specialists Club)

  • SAFRA Clubs (Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun)

  • SAF Camp entrances (Bedok, Kranji Camp III, Maju and Stagmont)

Photo via SAFRA

Related stories

Top photos via Facebook 

Cathay Pacific apologises to owner whose cat went missing at Changi for 5 days after travel crate broke

Plans have been made to reunite the cat and her owner.

November 03, 2023, 12:33 PM

New HDB flats to be built on Pearl's Hill, first ones in Chinatown in over 40 years

6,000 new homes will be progressively developed on the hill in the next decade.

November 03, 2023, 12:24 PM

OCBC & Care Corner S'pore to reach out to over 3,500 low-income seniors to fight social isolation

The one-year initiative will involve over 1000 volunteers from OCBC.

November 03, 2023, 10:48 AM

Hong Kong-based investment firm acquires Popular, its CEO retiring: Zaobao

Popular's operations reportedly will not change.

November 03, 2023, 10:18 AM

24-hour F&B options at newly reopened Changi Airport T2

Spoilt for choice.

November 02, 2023, 07:56 PM

M'sia's foodpanda may be sold in Dec. 2023, Grab rumoured as potential buyer: M'sian media

Malaysian media cited unnamed sources who said most staff did not know about the move.

November 02, 2023, 06:53 PM

Man, 19, allegedly molested 4 women, aged 18-23, in 1 night inside & outside Cecil Street club

A 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were allegedly molested in separate incidents.

November 02, 2023, 06:50 PM

M'sian woman, 75, stealing in S'pore since 1971, says she's 'borrowing from the rich' to help herself

The woman has also been convicted of theft offences in Malaysia.

November 02, 2023, 06:24 PM

DBS rolls out plan to improve technology resiliency after repeated banking service disruptions in 2023

Customers will see "improved service reliability" when the plan is fully implemented, said DBS.

November 02, 2023, 06:19 PM

This S’porean spent 1.5 hours in a Japanese salon in Boat Quay & left feeling like a J-pop idol

Best hair day.

November 02, 2023, 06:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.