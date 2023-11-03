SAF military gear dumped next to recycling bin at void deck sparks debate & suggestions for proper disposal

A photo of discarded army equipment sparked debate online after it was posted onto the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Oct. 31.

In the photo, a No. 4 uniform and combat gear which looked used but still in good condition can be seen abandoned beside a blue recycle bin.

The combat gear, which included knee pads, a helmet and a field pack, were shoved inside a black duffle bag.

A tag on it appeared to read "Section 2".

The Facebook user who shared the photo, Oliver Ong, mentioned that the equipment had been thrown away at a void deck of a HDB block.

"This one really ROD loh!" Ong exclaimed.

ROD refers to "Run Out Date", wherein servicemen no longer need to return for annual training.

"Is it legal to throw away like in the open?" Ong asked.

Sparked debate in comment section

Many commenters were unsure if such an action is a chargeable offence.

Commenter Deric Neo wrote that since the equipment is no longer in use, it would be up to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) to decide whether or not it would be a chargeable offence.

Is it legal?

According to MINDEF, you can dispose your personal equipment once you have fulfilled your NS duty.

Used equipment can be returned to any Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) eMart outlet or the Army Logistics Base.

You can also dispose it on your own as long as it does not result in the unauthorised usage of your equipment by other people.

The ministry advises one to cut their SAF uniforms and SAF helmet liner suspension assemblies and retention straps into small pieces, and remove all tags with the label "Property of SAF" before discarding them into the waste bins.

Non-compliance with the instructions may amount to an offence, and result in a charge.

Where do you dispose of your equipment?

In the past, NSmen could only dispose of their used SAF uniforms and equipment at SAF e-Marts around the island, and the Army Logistics Base at Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

Today, it is a lot more convenient to dispose of used SAF equipment.

MINDEF has set up collection points for used uniforms and equipment to encourage proper disposal of SAF items.

Collection points with dedicated bins are located at:

Khatib Camp entrance

The Chevrons ( The SAF Warrant Officers And Specialists Club )

SAFRA Clubs ( Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun)

SAF Camp entrances (Bedok, Kranji Camp III, Maju and Stagmont)

