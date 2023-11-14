Back

New RWS development The Waterfront to begin construction in 2024, has 700 hotel keys

Things to look forward to.

Fiona Tan | November 14, 2023, 03:09 PM

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is set to become bigger and better.

Attractions transformations' "progressing well"

The expansion titled "RWS 2.0" is currently underway, with the transformations of the Singapore Oceanarium (SGO), Minion Land in Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and the Forum "progressing well", according to Genting Singapore Limited's Nov. 10, 2023 announcement in its Q3FY2023 Quarterly Business Overview.

RWS introduced the SGO and USS' Minion Land in 2022.

Singapore Oceanarium

SGO, which is a rebrand of the S.E.A. Aquarium, is set to be three times larger than its predecessor.

It will comprise a multi-zone immersive exhibition and a research and learning centre, according to Genting Singapore's 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in April 2023.

Minion Land

Minion Land, on the other hand, will feature the world’s first original ride exclusive to USS, as well as an immersive motion-simulator 3D ride named "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem".

The soft opens of the SGO and Minion Land were originally slated for end-2024, according to the AGM.

Soft opening in 2025

However, Genting Singapore said on Nov. 10 that the SGO, Minion Land and the Forum are only expected to soft open in early 2025.

The Forum will feature three levels of experiential retail & multi-dimensional dining set in a "lush natural environment".

The Waterfront

On top of this, there will be a new development titled "The Waterfront" that will be coupled with a new waterfront sculpture.

The development will comprise approximately 700 hotel keys and construction is set to commence in 2024.

Image courtesy of Resorts World Sentosa.

Image courtesy of Resorts World Sentosa.

Investing S$6.8 billion into RWS 2.0

RWS announced in 2022 that three of its hotels will also be refurbished as part of the RWS 2.0 expansion plan.

The hotels – Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael and Festive Hotel – are expected to undergo renovation works in phases, from the second quarter of 2022 through 2023.

Genting Singapore announced on Nov. 10 that it will invest a total of S$6.8 billion (US$5 billion), "funded through internal resources, into RWS' expansion.

This is up from the initial S$4.5 billion (US$2.9 billion) investment amount when RWS 2.0 was first announced in 2019.

Image screenshot from Genting Singapore's 38th AGM.

Top image courtesy of Resorts World Sentosa

