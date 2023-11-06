Back

Changi's new resort hotel with rooms made from repurposed buses to open on Dec. 1

Bookings are now open.

Brenda Khoo | November 06, 2023, 02:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Too lazy to go overseas for the upcoming December holidays, and prefer a staycation here in Singapore?

Look no further, because you can soon stay at Changi's new resort hotel with luxury suites called The Bus Collective from Dec. 1.

Located in Changi Village, the resort rooms are made from repurposed public buses that used to serve the streets of Singapore.

Image via The Bus Collective.

Image via The Bus Collective.

From S$398 per night

The Bus Collective hotel resort features rooms made from 20 decommissioned Scania public buses, which were upcycled and repurposed from their "retired" status under SBS Transit.

Original parts of the buses — including windows, driver seats, and steering wheels — have been retained as unique features of the rooms.

Room rates start from S$398 per night for a room that can accommodate three people with one king-size bed, sofa bed, and bathtub, and includes breakfast, according to The Straits Times.

Marble tops and rain showers are included in the rooms as well, according to The Bus Collective's press release.

Image via The Bus Collective.

Image via The Bus Collective.

Bunk beds and a wheelchair-accessible toilet are available in some rooms.

All rooms have an area of 45 square metres.

Bookings are now open.

While there are no any gym or pool facilities, guests are encouraged to book tours and experiences through an experience centre.

As part of the history and nature tours offered by the centre, guests can explore Pulau Ubin on bicycle and Changi Beach on trishaw.

You can also explore dining options at Changi Village Hawker Centre, which is located next to the resort.

'Newest gem' of East Coast: Maliki Osman

This is the first resort of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The project is led by WTS Travel, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Singapore Land Authority.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman dubbed The Bus Collective as the "newest gem" in East Coast.

Officiating the grand opening on Nov. 5 as the guest of honour, the Maliki observed in his address that the resort is aligned with the "green and vibrant pillars" of the East Coast Plan.

"This remarkable project is not just another hotel,” he said. “It is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, creativity and revitalisation of the historic Changi Village.”

You can making bookings for The Bus Collective via its website, or travel booking sites such as Booking.com, Agoda, and Expedia.

Top image from WTS and The Bus Collective.

DBS announces S$0.48 per share dividend as net profit soars in 3rd quarter of 2023

The bank's total income for the quarter also grew 16 per cent to a record S$5.19 billion.

November 06, 2023, 02:40 PM

S'pore govt considers labelling sodium levels of food, similar to sugar content labels

The government is also offering grants to suppliers to reformulate their products to contain less sodium.

November 06, 2023, 02:08 PM

Pack of stray dogs chase jogger at Pasir Ris Drive 3

Speed.

November 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

Man drives 11,000km from S'pore to China & back in BMW over 27 days

Epic road trip.

November 06, 2023, 11:23 AM

Firsthand: I went to Blk 26 in Sin Ming for fun after I saw others going there & feeling spooked

What happens when Singaporeans get too bored.

November 06, 2023, 11:01 AM

Woman, 33, & baby, 1, found at foot of Eunos block of flats

The baby was seen in a diaper.

November 06, 2023, 10:27 AM

60kmh speed limiters a must for lighter lorries in S'pore from Jan. 1, 2024

Capping their top speed.

November 06, 2023, 09:14 AM

S'pore couple holds their wedding at Far East Square's Ya Kun Kaya Toast

So cute.

November 05, 2023, 08:49 PM

2 men, 36 & 37, to be charged for alleged molest & assault at Formula 1 S'pore GP 2023

The 36-year-old will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty, and the 37-year-old will be charged with one count of criminal force, one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of affray. 

November 05, 2023, 07:48 PM

Cast of Korean variety show 'Running Man' spotted at Lau Pa Sat filming new episode

Exciting.

November 05, 2023, 07:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.