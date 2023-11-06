Changi's new resort hotel with rooms made from repurposed buses to open on Dec. 1

Too lazy to go overseas for the upcoming December holidays, and prefer a staycation here in Singapore?

Look no further, because you can soon stay at Changi's new resort hotel with luxury suites called The Bus Collective from Dec. 1.

Located in Changi Village, the resort rooms are made from repurposed public buses that used to serve the streets of Singapore.

From S$398 per night

The Bus Collective hotel resort features rooms made from 20 decommissioned Scania public buses, which were upcycled and repurposed from their "retired" status under SBS Transit.

Original parts of the buses — including windows, driver seats, and steering wheels — have been retained as unique features of the rooms.

Room rates start from S$398 per night for a room that can accommodate three people with one king-size bed, sofa bed, and bathtub, and includes breakfast, according to The Straits Times.

Marble tops and rain showers are included in the rooms as well, according to The Bus Collective's press release.

Bunk beds and a wheelchair-accessible toilet are available in some rooms.

All rooms have an area of 45 square metres.

Bookings are now open.

While there are no any gym or pool facilities, guests are encouraged to book tours and experiences through an experience centre.

As part of the history and nature tours offered by the centre, guests can explore Pulau Ubin on bicycle and Changi Beach on trishaw.

You can also explore dining options at Changi Village Hawker Centre, which is located next to the resort.

'Newest gem' of East Coast: Maliki Osman

This is the first resort of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The project is led by WTS Travel, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Singapore Land Authority.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman dubbed The Bus Collective as the "newest gem" in East Coast.

Officiating the grand opening on Nov. 5 as the guest of honour, the Maliki observed in his address that the resort is aligned with the "green and vibrant pillars" of the East Coast Plan.

"This remarkable project is not just another hotel,” he said. “It is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, creativity and revitalisation of the historic Changi Village.”

You can making bookings for The Bus Collective via its website, or travel booking sites such as Booking.com, Agoda, and Expedia.

Top image from WTS and The Bus Collective.