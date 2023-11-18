Free art exhibition by local artists at colonial house near HarbourFront till Nov. 26

A free art exhibition featuring Singapore's creative talents will be open to the public till Nov. 26.

This is the third edition of the annual Temenggong-SG-Creatives show.

It will be held at a colonial house at Temenggong Road, organised by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence.

Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, founded by Singapore artist Henri Chen KeZhan, is a private non-profit charity that manages art residency programmes and provides free arts exhibitions and events.

With the theme of "Expressing Heritage: The Presence of Memory", the exhibition is inspired by the Chinese phrase "不忘初心" which serves as a reminder to not forget one's original intention and to fulfil this intention.

It reflects the charity's mission of supporting fellow artists and the arts projects.

Three handpicked artists from diverse creative industries will be presenting their interactive artworks.

Danny Yeo

Media, theatre and arts practitioner Danny Yeo showcases his artwork "An Aural, Visceral, Theatrical Retaining of One's Origins and Roots".

Accompanied by specially composed sounds of the gamelan, piano and urban sounds collected all over Singapore, he displays his artworks in two acts featuring a total of 78 ceramic pieces.

Marcus Lim

With over a decade of experience in the international film industry, Marcus Lim showcases two of his works.

Para Sol

A garden installation of paper cocktail umbrellas, with each umbrella measuring 30cm.

Para Iluvia

A multi-sensory piece that features ambient sound reminiscent of the wind and rain and plays on lights reflected against a Mylar film.

Nathan Yong

Nathan Yong, who runs a multidisciplinary design consultancy practice in Singapore, showcases his work "Boxing Letters".

Featuring metal letter boxes, the artwork is inspired by observations of the visual environment, recollecting the memories of his childhood and Singaporean identity.

Details

28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

When: Nov. 18 to 26, 2023, from 12pm to 6pm. Closed on Nov. 20

Mothership is the media partner for "Expressing Heritage: The Presence of Memory" by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.