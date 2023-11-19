Taylor Swift postpones concert in Rio de Janeiro due to heat & death of fan at performance

Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram story that she had postponed her second-day performance in Rio de Janeiro due to "extreme temperatures" and following the death of a fan at the concert.

Rio is facing unbearable heat at 59.3 degrees Celsius with the humidity on Friday (Nov.17), causing fans to feel unwell after the star's concert.

Fan's death after concert

After attending Swift's concert at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio on Nov. 17, a 23-year-old fan died.

The show's organiser, Time4Fun, said on Instagram that a fan named Ana Clara felt ill and sought help from paramedics at the stadium. She was promptly sent to the hospital and after an hour of emergency care, she passed away.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote on Instagram after the incident.

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

It was later revealed by Brazilian newspaper Fohla De Sao Paolo, that the cause of Clara's death was a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Fans wanted water

A fan told ABC that concertgoers were holding up their phones which said: " We need water."

In videos online, Swift asked staff to give fans water bottles during the concert.

And when she was singing her hit "All Too Well", she was seen throwing a water bottle into the crowd.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said on X that going forward, "water bottles for personal use, in suitable material, will be allowed" in Brazil.

He added that companies producing shows when in high heat must provide free and accessible drinking water.

A partir de hoje, por determinação da Secretaria do Consumidor do Ministério da Justiça, será permitida a entrada de garrafas de ÁGUA de uso pessoal, em material adequado, em espetáculos. E as empresas produtoras de espetáculos com alta exposição ao calor deverão disponibilizar… — Flávio Dino 🇧🇷 (@FlavioDino) November 18, 2023

Concert postpone

Swift took to Instagram about her show on Saturday (Nov. 18):

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers; and crew has to and always will come first."

Time4Fun announced that the concert has been postponed to Monday, Nov. 20.

Top images via Taylor Swift/IG.