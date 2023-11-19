Back

Taylor Swift postpones concert in Rio de Janeiro due to heat & death of fan at performance

Oh no.

Alfie Kwa | November 19, 2023, 06:57 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappTaylor Swift announced on her Instagram story that she had postponed her second-day performance in Rio de Janeiro due to "extreme temperatures" and following the death of a fan at the concert.

Rio is facing unbearable heat at 59.3 degrees Celsius with the humidity on Friday (Nov.17), causing fans to feel unwell after the star's concert.

Fan's death after concert

After attending Swift's concert at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio on Nov. 17, a 23-year-old fan died.

The show's organiser, Time4Fun, said on Instagram that a fan named Ana Clara felt ill and sought help from paramedics at the stadium. She was promptly sent to the hospital and after an hour of emergency care, she passed away.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote on Instagram after the incident.

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

It was later revealed by Brazilian newspaper Fohla De Sao Paolo, that the cause of Clara's death was a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Fans wanted water

A fan told ABC that concertgoers were holding up their phones which said: " We need water."

In videos online, Swift asked staff to give fans water bottles during the concert.

@mobertha Queen Tay stopping the concert to make sure fans get water🥹 #taylorswift #erastour #riodejaneiro #rioerastour ♬ original sound - Monica Bertha

And when she was singing her hit "All Too Well", she was seen throwing a water bottle into the crowd.

@reputationswiftie_ts muito mae mesmo #taylorswift #sabrinacarpenter #speaknowtaylorsversion #theerastour #traviskelce #riodejaneiro #fearless #swifties #cristoredentor #isitovernow #taylorsversion #taylornation #swifttok #sparksfly #reputation #13 #1989taylorsversion #betterthanrevenge #bejeweled @Taylor Swift ♬ som original - 🖤 (Taylor’s version)

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said on X that going forward, "water bottles for personal use, in suitable material, will be allowed" in Brazil.

He added that companies producing shows when in high heat must provide free and accessible drinking water.

Concert postpone

Swift took to Instagram about her show on Saturday (Nov. 18):

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers; and crew has to and always will come first."

Time4Fun announced that the concert has been postponed to Monday, Nov. 20.

Top images via Taylor Swift/IG. 

Man, 56, found dead in Circuit Road flat, neighbours had not seen him for 2 weeks

The man apparently lived alone.

November 20, 2023, 12:54 PM

2 boys, 17 & 18, left 'Whatssapp me now' note outside Bedok HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment

If convicted of loanshark harassment, first-time offenders face mandatory fines, jail terms and caning.

November 20, 2023, 12:25 PM

S'pore govt paying e-coins exchangeable for cash for taking surveys on mental health, budget meals & housing

You can redeem the coin rewards for cash.

November 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

Youth, 16, & man, 33, allegedly robbed victim, 33, trying to buy cryptocurrency with S$81,060 cash in Punggol

Investigations against a 27-year-old suspect are still ongoing.

November 20, 2023, 12:08 PM

17 motorists in S'pore, aged 26-58, charged for drink driving offences

If you drive, don't drink.

November 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

4 kittens looking for forever home at adoption drive with Cat Welfare Society in Boon Keng on Nov. 25

Having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

November 20, 2023, 09:23 AM

Biden again calls Xi a 'dictator', China slams remark as 'extremely wrong' & 'irresponsible'

This time in San Francisco.

November 19, 2023, 07:29 PM

3 endangered turtles & 1 stingray caught in fishing nets off Lazarus Island, good Samaritans help free them

One of the turtles, a critically endangered green turtle, has reportedly died.

November 19, 2023, 05:49 PM

Artist Yip Yew Chong 'almost cried' when family of man who inspired recurring Sikh character in murals attended book launch

The man watched Yip paint his provision shop mural at Everton Road every day for two weeks in 2015.

November 19, 2023, 04:50 PM

Israel & Hamas reach tentative, US-backed deal to pause hostilities & free hostages in Gaza

This could be the "first sustained pause in conflict in Gaza".

November 19, 2023, 03:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.