Taxi driver allegedly scratches man's car at Ang Mo Kio car park on 5 occasions after being asked to give way once

Multiple police reports have been made.

Matthias Ang | November 24, 2023, 11:50 PM

A driver in Singapore claims that his car has been scratched five times by a taxi driver following a "minor verbal exchange".

He said he is worried the perpetrator will strike again.

The alleged cases of vandalism occurred after the man had once asked the taxi driver to give way to him at a multi-storey car park along Ang Mo Kio Street 31.

Taxi driver asked to give way

Speaking to Mothership, the victim, Alvin, claimed that he first encountered the taxi driver at the car park beside his HDB block on Aug. 15, 2023.

Alvin shared footage with Mothership that showed what allegedly occurred during the initial encounter with the taxi driver.

A man was seen stopping his taxi near the car park's exit and ramp leading up to the second storey.

A man dressed in a white singlet stepped out from the driver's seat of the taxi.

The car that was recording was seen moving forward.

The video also showed the man in the white singlet pointing and gesturing at the space in front of their vehicles before he walked away.

Alvin claimed that he was with his wife, and they had asked the driver "nicely" to reverse his taxi slightly so they would have more space to turn onto the ramp leading up to the second storey.

However, the driver allegedly ignored them, made "sarcastic remarks" and proceeded to top up his cash card.

Alvin explained, "I tried to block him from leaving and that's how I offended him."

Gif of video courtesy of Alvin

Driver supposedly returned to the car park on five occasions to scratch his car

Following this encounter, Alvin alleged that the taxi driver returned to the car park on Aug. 18, Aug. 29, Sep. 7, Oct. 30 and Nov. 11 to scratch his car on each occasion.

Alvin added that after the third incident on Sep. 7, he installed additional batteries for his car's camera to continue recording while the car was parked.

He also filed a police report.

Screenshot courtesy of Alvin

On Oct. 30 at about 3am, the camera captured what Alvin claimed was the taxi driving past his parked car.

Gif of video courtesy of Alvin

Alvin claimed that he then found a scratch on his car later that day.

Gif of video courtesy of Alvin

He filed a second police report after this incident.

Screenshot courtesy of Alvin

Alvin also shared footage from the fifth incident on Nov. 11, in which the driver was purportedly seen walking out from behind his car.

Gif of video courtesy of Alvin

Footage of the purported damages from this incident provided by Alvin showed a second scratch on his car.

Gif of video courtesy of Alvin

He also filed a third police report following this incident.

Screenshot courtesy of Alvin

Taxi company responds

In response to Mothership's queries to Strides Mobility, SMRT replied that the matter is under police investigation and is waiting for the police findings.

Mothership has also reached out to the police for more information on the matter.

Top screenshots courtesy of Alvin

