Back

Rat infestation at Tangs Market ceiling areas, hygiene lapses detected at 5 food shops: NEA & SFA

Nasty.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 29, 2023, 01:21 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After a huge rat was found twitching on a food tray at Tangs Market food court, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted two rounds of joint inspection of the premises immediately.

@mothershipsg bruh the rat eat what sia damn big 😭😭😭 #sgnews #tiktoksg ♬ CEO of speaking French - I.y.a

Officers from the two agencies inspected takeaway food shops, as well as common areas and ceiling for signs of pest and rat infestation, according to a joint statement on Nov. 28 night.

NEA said enforcement action will be taken against Tangs Market's building management for rat infestation at the ceiling areas.

SFA will also be taking enforcement action against five food shops found with hygiene lapses.

"Food safety and vector control is a joint responsibility," the agencies said in its reminder to operators and premise owners to play their role in safeguarding hygiene and food safety.

"SFA and NEA will continue to monitor the effectiveness of measures taken by the parties involved to safeguard food safety and eradicate the rodent issue," the statement concluded.

Related story

For charity, Violet Oon will teach a class on how to make Peranakan dishes worth 'showing off'

Full proceeds will go to Community Chest, which helps 93,000 beneficiaries.

November 29, 2023, 10:34 AM

Flash floods in Jurong as heavy rain pours on Nov. 28 afternoon

According to the National Environment Agency, weather in Singapore will continue to be rainy in the upcoming four days.

November 29, 2023, 12:47 AM

LTA U-turns on decision to terminate bus service 167

Service 167 will not end after all. At least, not yet.

November 28, 2023, 08:22 PM

East Coast to reclaim land to create S’pore’s own ‘Long Island’

Singapore's 18th water reservoir will be created from this project too.

November 28, 2023, 06:44 PM

S’porean man goes to escape room with colleagues & sees everyone's wild side

We still make a good team though.

November 28, 2023, 05:59 PM

4-room Pinnacle@Duxton HDB flat sold for S$1.41 million, sets record S$1,409 psf

High floor, good location.

November 28, 2023, 05:55 PM

Lorry transporting tree trunk rolls over & hits private bus, 3 injured

The lorry driver and a female passenger were sent to the hospital. A third person with minor injuries declined.

November 28, 2023, 04:44 PM

S'poreans must be careful to not let events in Middle East undermine S'porean peace & harmony: Shanmugam

Shanmugam also said that Singapore has been and remains "an attractive target for attacks."

November 28, 2023, 04:11 PM

Woman spends over 3 hours rescuing & releasing 'tired', rare, migratory blue-winged pitta in Woodlands

Be free, little birdie.

November 28, 2023, 01:50 PM

97% of 632 escalator incidents from Jan. to Oct. 2023 attributed to user behaviour, under 3% due to mechanical faults

People struggling with bulky items such as prams was the top cause of escalator incidents.

November 28, 2023, 01:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.