Rat infestation at Tangs Market ceiling areas, hygiene lapses detected at 5 food shops: NEA & SFA

After a huge rat was found twitching on a food tray at Tangs Market food court, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted two rounds of joint inspection of the premises immediately.

Officers from the two agencies inspected takeaway food shops, as well as common areas and ceiling for signs of pest and rat infestation, according to a joint statement on Nov. 28 night.

NEA said enforcement action will be taken against Tangs Market's building management for rat infestation at the ceiling areas.

SFA will also be taking enforcement action against five food shops found with hygiene lapses.

"Food safety and vector control is a joint responsibility," the agencies said in its reminder to operators and premise owners to play their role in safeguarding hygiene and food safety.

"SFA and NEA will continue to monitor the effectiveness of measures taken by the parties involved to safeguard food safety and eradicate the rodent issue," the statement concluded.

