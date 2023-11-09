Syed Saddiq found guilty of criminal breach of trust, money laundering by M'sia High Court

Malaysian Member of Parliament for Muar and former Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq was found guilty of corruption by the Malaysian High Court on Nov. 9.

Armada sunk

According to the Malay Mail, the president of the MUDA party was found guilty of misappropriating funds belonging to Armada, the youth wing of his former party Bersatu.

Malaysiakini reported that Saddiq was convicted on four counts involving criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of property and money laundering linked to RM1.12 million (S$325,000) of Bersatu youth monies.

Saddiq's trial has been ongoing since Jun. 21 2022, before the current Anwar government came into power.

In Oct. 2022, the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him, requiring Saddiq to enter a defence.

Saddiq is said to have abetted Armada's assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali to misappropriate RM1 million (S$290,400) of Armada's funds, thus committing criminal breach of trust.

Defence claims

Saddiq's defence said in Apr. 2023 that Saddiq had not taken the funds for personal use, and was withdrawn in order to organise political party activities, according to the New Straits Times.

His defence also said that the RM1 million was never in Saddiq's direct custody.

According to Malaysiakini, the maximum possible sentence includes a 15-year jail term.

Sentence

The New Straits Times further reported that Saddiq has been sentenced to seven years in jail, two strokes of the cane, as well as a RM10 million fine (S$2.9 million).

JUST IN : Muar MP Syed Saddiq was sentenced to seven years imprisonment , two strokes of the cane, and a fine of RM10 mil after high court judge Azhar Abdul Hamid found him guilty of all four graft charges . @Mel Goh https://t.co/omZmECS8Te — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) November 9, 2023

Saddiq's defence has applied for and been granted a stay of execution pending appeal.

Saddiq has previously stated that the charges were politically motivated, and that he would announce his future regarding the president of his political party MUDA at 5pm on Nov. 9.

Saya tak menyesal.



Saya tak takut.



Saya takkan berhenti bersuara.



BERANI KERANA BENAR. https://t.co/a4JnNuhh5X — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) November 9, 2023

Top image via Syed Saddiq/Facebook