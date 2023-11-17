Discover Suntec City's LINE FRIENDS mega ball pit & festive premiums from now till Dec. 26

If you know me, you’d know that I’m a mega LINE FRIENDS fan.

From keychains to water bottles to plushies, I have been collecting LINE FRIENDS merch since I was a dorky pre-teen.

Gifting me LINE FRIENDS merch (especially CHOCO – my absolute favourite), would probably make me the happiest girl in the world and get you into my good books forever. No kidding.

Although I’m a working adult now, my love for the buddies have not diminished.

So, when I found out that Suntec City is having a LINE FRIENDS-themed holiday event, I knew I couldn’t miss the chance to celebrate the holidays with my childhood loves.

Snowball Frenzy

I headed down to Suntec City on the opening day and I was gobsmacked.

There is a mega ball pit, and right smack in the middle is a giant four-metre BROWN House featuring four slides.

Flanking the BROWN House are two Carousel Bauble Swings where I had a great time reliving my childhood playground adventures.

There are also Ball-mania Towers to create a shower of festive cheer with the balls.

And here’s my favourite part – larger-than-life figurines of LINE FRIENDS buddies like BROWN, CONY and CHOCO.

My heart was bursting with joy looking at BROWN and his besties amidst the ball pit.

It’s safe to say I took plenty of photos (or rather, selfies) here.

When: Now till Dec. 26, 2023

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily (last entry at 8.30pm)

Where: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2).

How to enter: Simply spend S$50, with a maximum of two receipts, to receive a 20-minute event pass. All you have to do is present your qualifying receipts at any customer service counter to receive an e-Voucher. Thereafter, head down to the event zone to book a slot.

Special-edition Premiums

If you are like me and can’t get enough of collecting LINE FRIENDS merch, I have great news for you.

A range of special-edition premiums will be available for purchase as long as you spend a minimum of S$50 at Suntec City, with a maximum of two same-day receipts.

Here’s what you can expect:

The first series of items currently available consists of a four-piece ceramic Bowl Set (S$12.90), a set of two ceramic Food Containers (S$12.90), and a classic Tumbler (S$9.90) for you to dine and drink in style.

From Dec. 1, a second series of premiums will be unveiled featuring lifestyle and travel essentials.

It includes a UV Umbrella (S$9.90) embellished with LINE FRIENDS buddies amidst a starry night sky, a four-piece Packing Cubes set (S$12.90) for your travel needs and a cuddly BROWN Chair Cushion (S$15.90).

To purchase the premiums, head down to the redemption booth located near the Snowball Frenzy zone.

I had a tough time choosing among all the adorable items, but in the end, I decided to buy them all, including the second series. I intend to return on Dec. 1 to make that additional purchase. (Don’t judge me, it’s money well-spent.)

What’s more, you can also receive LINE FRIENDS gift wrappers and tags with every S$50 spent alongside purchase of the premiums.

Terms and Conditions:

Redemptions are exclusive to Suntec+ members

A maximum of two combined same-day receipts are allowed

Premiums are limited to three purchases per shopper per redemption

PLAY LINE FRIENDS Pop-up Store

After enjoying myself at the ball pit, I moved on to the PLAY LINE FRIENDS pop-up store in the mall for more retail therapy.

Decked in decor fit for the winter holidays, the store has holiday-themed items that made me melt with their cuteness.

There are also special edition items and lifestyle accessories such as plushies, puffer bags and keychains.

I did some gift shopping for the holidays and left with a full heart and an almost-empty wallet.

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Where: Suntec City, #01-473, Tower 1

Weekend Festivities

If you are heading down to Suntec City on the weekends, you’re in luck as there are more festivities lined up at Suntec Plaza.

You can delight in live performances by local musicians Sheng Li (@guitarstreet) and Karyn (@iamnotagirl), amongst others.

For those who want to experience a white winter, there will also be an enchanting Snowfall Show from Fridays to Sundays.

I missed the exciting weekend festivities but fortunately, it wasn’t the end of my fun-packed day.

There is a carnival with game booths and entertaining rides to enjoy a thrilling, fun time from 4pm daily.

And the best part – a grand festive display adorned with larger-than-life LINE FRIENDS figurines that I simply couldn’t overlook.

The festive lights were even more brilliant to see at night, and got me right into the holiday spirit.

If you are a LINE FRIENDS fan like me, or just interested in an eventful day of festive cheer with loved ones, you can find out more information about the events here.

