S$38 strawberry harvesting experience at hydroponics farm near Buona Vista

You don't have to travel all the way to Genting to try your hand at picking strawberries.
You can drop by Buona Vista instead.
Strawberry farm in Singapore
Blooom.sg is a seasonal strawberry farm in Singapore.
Located at Singapore Science Park 1, it is said to produce the world's first climate-resilient strawberries.
Blooom.sg also offers guests to try out its harvesting experience.
The harvesting experience lasts for 45 minutes and costs S$38 per session.
Variety of strawberries
The farm has a variety of red, white and pink strawberries and participants get to take home all the strawberries they can fit in their basket.
Part of the experience includes an audio-guided tour that shares the science and technology behind strawberry cultivation.
Participants are also required to wear a mask as the farm is likened to a "high-tech, clean laboratory".
