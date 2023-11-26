Back

S$38 strawberry harvesting experience at hydroponics farm near Buona Vista

Sweet.

Fasiha Nazren | November 26, 2023, 04:53 PM

You don't have to travel all the way to Genting to try your hand at picking strawberries.

You can drop by Buona Vista instead.

Strawberry farm in Singapore

Blooom.sg is a seasonal strawberry farm in Singapore.

Located at Singapore Science Park 1, it is said to produce the world's first climate-resilient strawberries.

Blooom.sg also offers guests to try out its harvesting experience.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blooom Singapore (@blooom_sg)

The harvesting experience lasts for 45 minutes and costs S$38 per session.

Variety of strawberries

The farm has a variety of red, white and pink strawberries and participants get to take home all the strawberries they can fit in their basket.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Growing your daily fresh (@singrow.sg)

Part of the experience includes an audio-guided tour that shares the science and technology behind strawberry cultivation.

Participants are also required to wear a mask as the farm is likened to a "high-tech, clean laboratory".

Bookings can be made here.

Top image from @blooom_sg, @singrow.sg on Instagram.

