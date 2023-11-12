Back

S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang remarries

Confirmed.

Daniel Seow | November 12, 2023, 06:58 PM

Former pop star Stella Huang was many a teenage boy's crush back around the turn of the millennium.

Nicknamed "Music's Sweetheart", Huang, known for her girl-next-door image, broke into the Taiwanese pop market at the age of 19.

Image from Spotify.

During her successful six-year career, she released three studio albums and starred in several local and Taiwan TV dramas and movies.

Huang quit showbiz in 2005, saying that the Taiwanese paparazzi had become increasingly intrusive and that she also faced unwanted advances from industry people.

Following which, she married businessman Armstrong Yeh in 2011 and gave birth to their son, Ashton, a year later.

Mystery man amidst divorce rumours

Huang set tongues wagging again last year when a Caucasian man appeared in her photos on social media.

This came amidst rumours reported by Taiwanese media outlet SET News that Huang and her husband were filing for divorce.

Taiwanese media also reported that Huang officially divorced Yeh in 2020 and that her new boyfriend was British and seven years older than her.

The man featured in a number of Huang's posts, and had met her family as well.

The couple became Instagram-official around July 2023, when Huang made a post to celebrate his birthday.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella 黃湘怡 & Baby Ashton (@stellangsiangyi)

Remarried in October

Huang and her beau, whose name is said to be Jon, have since tied the knot.

She posted photos of their outdoor wedding ceremony on her Instagram on Nov. 12.

Image from Stella Huang's Instagram.

Image from Stella Huang's Instagram.

Image from Stella Huang's Instagram.

Huang captioned the post with the words, "Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you."

She also indicated that the wedding took place on Oct. 15.

