Stateless man, 76, sells tissue at Paya Lebar, eats 1 meal a day & avoids the doctor to save money

A 76-year-old man remained a "stateless" person despite living in Singapore for more than 70 years.

The man, surnamed Goh, was born in Perak, Malaysia, in 1947 before he moved to Singapore with his parents when he was five years old, reported 8world News.

Goh started attending school at the age of nine, but his parents asked him to drop out three years later to learn Hokkien opera.

Goh applied for Singapore citizenship twice when he was 13 and 20 years old, but his applications were rejected because he did not know English or Malay.

Malaysian nationality stripped without reason given

At first, Goh's failure to obtain Singapore citizenship did not affect him as he could travel smoothly between Malaysia and Singapore.

However, at the age of 25, he lost his Malaysian nationality after his identification document was taken away at Malaysian immigration, apparently without reason.

Goh subsequently became "stateless" and began making a living by singing Hokkien opera and becoming a rag-and-bone man.

Making a living selling tissue paper

Around 10 years ago, Goh started selling tissue paper near Paya Lebar MRT station.

Every day, he would start selling tissue paper at 6am and return home at 5pm.

While Goh's income would vary each day, he revealed he had never earned more than S$100.

Living alone at rented flat

Goh currently lives alone in the living room of an HDB flat in Aljunied and pays a monthly rent of S$350.

He does not own any property, and he lost contact with his first wife after their divorce.

Goh's girlfriend, who had been living with him for 28 years, passed away a few years ago due to cancer.

He also cut ties with his two sisters over financial disputes after their parents passed away.

While Goh told 8world News that he does not have children, he shared with AsiaOne that he has two children, whom he "lost contact with".

According to Goh, one of his children is currently living overseas, whereas the other demanded S$20,000 from him.

Eats one meal a day to save money

By late 2022, Goh was issued a Special Pass with the help of Singapore authorities.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, a Special Pass, which legalises a foreigner's stay in Singapore, is issued for a specific purpose, such as assisting in investigation, attending court, and for stateless persons residing in the country.

Every month, Goh also receives S$410 in aid.

While the aid helped Goh with his expenses, he said the rising cost of living has forced him to budget carefully, including eating only one meal per day.

Goh also revealed that he had been enduring bodily aches because he could not afford medical bills.

After his health took a turn after a car accident in March 2023, his right eye became red and swollen recently, causing him to tear up frequently.

Even though the doctor at his clinic advised him to undergo a check at a hospital, Goh said he did not dare to because he did not have money to pay the medical bill if he were to be hospitalised.

No expectations for the future

As for the future, Goh said he has no expectations, and he would not be applying for Singapore citizenship again.

Goh is unable to leave Singapore, as he does not possess a passport and does not know how to apply for a Certificate of Identity.

He added that he has no intentions of returning to his hometown in Malaysia as he had no relatives there anymore.

"I will just live from day to day. If I cannot sell any tissue paper and end up with no money, I would wait for my death then," said Goh.

