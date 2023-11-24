S'porean man in Guinness World Records for solving Rubik's Cube underwater in 9.29 sec

A Singaporean man, Daryl Tan Hong An, 22, has 12 Guinness World Records titles to his name.

Tan's 12 speedcubing titles are "more than any other cuber on Earth", Guinness World Records wrote on Facebook on Nov. 22.

Despite being profiled in 2022, fascination with Tan's feats have not abated.

Guinness World Records recently reposted the Singaporean's underwater cubing feat on Facebook on Oct. 8.

The footage received more than 10,000 reactions.

And he has kept busy.

Set 5 new records in 2023, broke 7 records in 1 day in 2021

The speedcuber set five records in 2023, according to Guinness World Records website.

He broke the record solving cubes while juggling, sprinting 100m, riding on a hoverboard, controlling a table-tennis ball, as well as being submerged underwater.

Among these five records, he set a new record of the fastest time taken to solve a Rubik's Cube in 9.29 seconds while being submerged underwater.

These aren't his only records though.

Two years ago, he shattered seven records in just one day.

Solved 26 cubes in one breath underwater

In 2023, Tan set a record of taking the fastest time to solve a standard 3x3x3 cube underwater in 9.29 seconds.

On Apr. 18, 2021, he set a record of solving 26 2x2x2 cubes, while being submerged underwater.

On the same day, he also broke another record of solving eight cubes one-handed underwater.

With his two hands, he created yet another record of solving 16 cubes underwater.

To prepare for the underwater record, Tan underwent training to hold his breath while being anchored to the bottom of a pool by 12kg weights for two months, according to Guinness World Records.

Beat his own record of juggling while cubing

Tan's very first record on Mar. 9, 2020, saw him solving a cube in 17.16 seconds while juggling.

Three years later, he beat his own record by taking 13.03 seconds to solve another cube while juggling.

Possibly the most 'athletic' speedcuber in the world

Apart from cubing while juggling or being underwater, Tan also broke records for solving cubes while hanging upside down.

In 2021, Tan created a record of 37.25 seconds, solving a 4x4x4 cube while hanging upside down.

Guinness World Records claimed that Tan may be the most "athletic" speedcuber in the world, though not the quickest.

Tan's reported best single-solve time in competition is 5.88 seconds.

The world record currently stands at 3.13 seconds, belonging to American Max Park, Guinness World Records added.

Currently teaching speedcubing to children & adults

Tan currently works on weekends as a speedcubing coach, leveraging on his wealth of expertise to teach cubing to children and adults, Guinness World Records said on its website.

Tan also recalled receiving his first cube when he turned eight years old, but only learnt to solve it three years later.

He added that he was able to solve the cube in under 30 seconds after practising for many hours.

He told Guinness World Records that he wanted to continue setting records to "advocate cubing" to Singaporeans and "inspire children to put down the phones and gaming gadgets... and pick up the 3D puzzle and challenge their minds".

