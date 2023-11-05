S'pore couple holds their wedding at Far East Square's Ya Kun Kaya Toast

There are many unconventional spots to have a wedding, but this couple's wedding was uniquely Singaporean.

For the bride and her partner, they chose to get married at the Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet at Far East Square.

A close friend of the bride posted a video of the wedding on TikTok, and it has since garnered 110,000 views.

In the video, the couple could be seen solemnising their marriage in front of the Ya Kun cashier counter, before serving their guests with toast.

Speaking to Mothership, the bride shared that the reason they chose Ya Kun as the location for their wedding was because it was a portmanteau of their Chinese names.

Together, they are “Ya Kun”, which made the location even more special.

She added that they were also big fans of local breakfast.

As for their family and guests, they were all very supportive of the location.

They thought it was all "really cute", and "they loved the meaning behind it too".

"It was really fun and unique, will be an amazing memory and experience to look back on," the bride said.

The bride’s friend, who posted the video, told Mothership that she personally loved the wedding.

"We encouraged her to do it there.. and I think it totally fits their vibes. I think we all did not know what to expect, but it turned out pretty well and was a simple yet meaningful and intimate occasion."

Top photos via TikTok/Purtyboys