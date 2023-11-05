Back

S'pore couple holds their wedding at Far East Square's Ya Kun Kaya Toast

So cute.

Hannah Martens | November 05, 2023, 08:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

There are many unconventional spots to have a wedding, but this couple's wedding was uniquely Singaporean.

For the bride and her partner, they chose to get married at the Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet at Far East Square.

A close friend of the bride posted a video of the wedding on TikTok, and it has since garnered 110,000 views.

@purtyboys i’m so happy for u guys 🥺 can’t believe #yakun was rly manifested in 2019. but also big thanks to @Ya Kun for making this possible for my bestie hehe. #yakunsg #yakunkayatoast #fyp #sgwedding #kayatoast #kopi #teh #sgbrides #singaporebrides ♬ original sound - leaf 🪴

In the video, the couple could be seen solemnising their marriage in front of the Ya Kun cashier counter, before serving their guests with toast.

Screenshot via TikTok/purtyboys

Screenshot via TikTok/purtyboys

Speaking to Mothership, the bride shared that the reason they chose Ya Kun as the location for their wedding was because it was a portmanteau of their Chinese names.

Together, they are “Ya Kun”, which made the location even more special.

She added that they were also big fans of local breakfast.

Screenshot via TikTok/purtyboys

Screenshot via TikTok/purtyboys

As for their family and guests, they were all very supportive of the location.

They thought it was all "really cute", and "they loved the meaning behind it too".

"It was really fun and unique, will be an amazing memory and experience to look back on," the bride said.

The bride’s friend, who posted the video, told Mothership that she personally loved the wedding.

"We encouraged her to do it there.. and I think it totally fits their vibes. I think we all did not know what to expect, but it turned out pretty well and was a simple yet meaningful and intimate occasion."

Top photos via TikTok/Purtyboys

Pack of stray dogs chase jogger at Pasir Ris Drive 3

Speed.

November 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

Man drives 11,000km from S'pore to China & back in BMW over 27 days

Epic road trip.

November 06, 2023, 11:23 AM

Firsthand: I went to Blk 26 in Sin Ming for fun after I saw others going there & feeling spooked

What happens when Singaporeans get too bored.

November 06, 2023, 11:01 AM

Woman, 33, & baby, 1, found at foot of Eunos block of flats

The baby was seen in a diaper.

November 06, 2023, 10:27 AM

60kmh speed limiters a must for lighter lorries in S'pore from Jan. 1, 2024

Capping their top speed.

November 06, 2023, 09:14 AM

2 men, 36 & 37, to be charged for alleged molest & assault at Formula 1 S'pore GP 2023

The 36-year-old will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty, and the 37-year-old will be charged with one count of criminal force, one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of affray. 

November 05, 2023, 07:48 PM

Cast of Korean variety show 'Running Man' spotted at Lau Pa Sat filming new episode

Exciting.

November 05, 2023, 07:07 PM

Prince William arrives in S'pore, greeted at Jewel Changi Airport with cheers from the crowd

Upon arriving in the island state, Prince William said it was fantastic to be back in Singapore after 11 years.

November 05, 2023, 06:39 PM

Hundreds gather at Jewel Changi Airport to see Prince William arrive ahead of Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

The Prince of Wales is in Singapore from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8.

November 05, 2023, 05:18 PM

'If you wear white, you must be white': PM Lee says PAP must uphold integrity that S'poreans come to expect

"Whether in your party responsibilities or private dealings, never bring yourself or the Party into disrepute," he said.

November 05, 2023, 04:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.