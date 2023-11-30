Back

Spinelli Coffee closing all outlets in S'pore

Another one bites the dust.

Fasiha Nazren | November 30, 2023, 06:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

U.S. coffee chain Spinelli Coffee is closing all of its remaining outlets in Singapore, according to a report by The Business Times (BT).

According to Spinelli's website, there are six outlets in Singapore, including ones at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Raffles Quay.

The report said that the Spinelli outlets in NUS notified its customers via signs at its counters that the last day of operations is Dec. 15.

Spinelli also has a sister brand Brewing Kakis at Changi Business Park.

In filings seen by BT, Spinelli Pte Ltd incurred losses from financial years 2018 to 2022, though the losses began to narrow in the 2020 financial year.

Spinelli Pte Ltd had total assets of S$823,444 and total liabilities of S$15.5 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022.

They had a negative cash flow of S$228,029 from operating activities.

In S'pore since 1996

The coffee chain from San Francisco first opened its doors in Singapore 27 years ago, in 1996.

It was brought into Singapore by YTC Corp under a master franchise agreement.

YTC owns hotels and properties in Singapore and Indonesia.

The BT report mentioned that a 2008 count had put the number of Spinelli Coffee outlets in Singapore at 28.

Top image from Spinelli's website

S’porean seniors share how they live life to the fullest even after rare, incurable, disease diagnosis

Only about 100 people have been diagnosed with this condition in Singapore.

November 30, 2023, 06:55 PM

Cédric Grolet S'pore explains price increase less than 3 months after opening

It affects two items on the menu.

November 30, 2023, 06:29 PM

Pandora X HBO’s Game of Thrones: the new collaboration fit for Kings & Queens

Accessories fit for royalty.

November 30, 2023, 06:03 PM

Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall boss, 77, retires after he fainted while frying char kway teow

He said he was fortunate not to have hurt his head.

November 30, 2023, 05:45 PM

'The world we knew is gradually unravelling': President Tharman urges resilience in optimism in New York

President Tharman was speaking at the Columbia University World Leader's Forum.

November 30, 2023, 05:37 PM

Car crashes into M'sia coffee shop, kills woman, 76, in front of husband, 82

The husband was in shock and couldn't leave his seat for a while.

November 30, 2023, 04:07 PM

Bride, a KFC fan, does KFC-themed wedding lunch with her man in Choa Chu Kang

A finger-lickin' good dream come true.

November 30, 2023, 03:29 PM

See therapy horses, shop at a Christmas market & take part in art workshops for a good cause from Dec. 14 - 17, 2023

All ticket proceeds go to a charity, EQUAL.

November 30, 2023, 02:45 PM

Man, 64, asks women for donations & molests them on pretext of black magic & massage to relieve pain

He was charged on Nov. 29, 2023.

November 30, 2023, 01:57 PM

S'pore sends 2nd tranche of aid to Gaza, S'poreans contributed over S$7 million in aid so far

The first tranche was handed over by Maliki Osman earlier in November.

November 30, 2023, 01:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.