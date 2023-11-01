Back

SPH Media acquires Tech in Asia for undisclosed sum

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2023.

Hannah Martens | November 01, 2023, 06:29 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappSPH Media will acquire technology media company Tech in Asia (TIA) for an undisclosed sum.

In a Nov. 1, 2023 press release by SPH Media, the news company said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Singapore- and Jakarta-based website.

The acquisition will "strengthen the offerings of SPH Media, and in particular, that of The Business Times (BT)", it said.

It added that the acquisition will "accelerate" BT's "goal of becoming a regional player for business and tech news, and events".

The acquisition will also support SPH Media's broader transformation efforts in the long term, it said.

Digital news

Founded in 2010, TIA is a digital news publication that covers startup and venture capital news for users based mainly in Southeast Asia, India, and North America.

BT is Singapore's sole financial daily and was founded in 1976.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2023.

In the release, Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of SPH Media, said that the acquisition is "a strategic move that will enable us to provide our readers with a more comprehensive suite of products and services".

CEO and founder of TIA Willis Wee said that they are enthusiastic about the opportunities that the acquisition would bring.

In an article on the TIA website, Wee added that the deal was "a fantastic move" and stressed that TIA will remain independent post-acquisition.

"Despite the rollercoaster we all have been through over the last few years, I remain bullish on tech," he wrote.

"Joining forces with SPH Media provides us with more stability, resources, and an environment to thrive.

Additionally, this deal offers liquidity for our shareholders, some who have patiently fought alongside us for over a decade.

It’ll reward past and present employees who’ve built Tech in Asia to what it is today."

Top photos via SPH Media & Facebook

DBS barred from non-essential IT changes, business acquisitions for 6 months: MAS

MAS said the pause is to ensure that the bank keeps "sharp focus on restoring the resilience of its digital banking services".

November 01, 2023, 07:15 PM

Man tries to take water slide in Penang with girlfriend, lifeguard joins for ride instead

Bromance.

November 01, 2023, 07:13 PM

Websites of S'pore public hospitals & polyclinics restored after hours of 'internet access disruption'

The websites have reportedly been down since around 11:30am on Nov. 1, 2023.

November 01, 2023, 07:07 PM

S$1 to 110.7 yen: Japanese yen continues sinking to historic low against S'pore dollar

Japan continues to maintain negative interest rates.

November 01, 2023, 06:08 PM

Primary 6 student catches male teacher, 44, taking upskirt photos of female teacher, 28, during oral exam

He was secretly in love with her.

November 01, 2023, 05:07 PM

S'pore Parliament will debate the Israel-Hamas war. Here's everything the govt, WP & PSP have said so far.

Almost all official statements reiterate Singapore's long held position of calling for a negotiated two-state solution as the only route to peace.

November 01, 2023, 04:58 PM

Japan man, 86, arrested after taking 2 women hostage at gunpoint, barricading post office for 8 hours

Neither of the two hostages was injured.

November 01, 2023, 04:39 PM

Websites of S'pore public hospitals, polyclinics still down due to internet access disruption

Clinical services remain unaffected.

November 01, 2023, 04:24 PM

Man, 25, jailed for threatening ex-girlfriend, 35, with black magic & sharing her nude photos online

He thought she wanted to bring other men home.

November 01, 2023, 03:41 PM

Thai owner of Sheffield Wednesday asks '20,000 fans to each pay S$166' to save their football club

Thai tuna tycoon tells true-believers to tally their tenners to tackle team's tab.

November 01, 2023, 02:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.