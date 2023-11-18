'Space Of BTS' pop-up store at Orchard Cineleisure from Nov. 25, 2023 to Jan. 21, 2024

Attention all ARMYs in Singapore.

The "Space Of BTS" pop-up store is set to open at Orchard Cineleisure from Nov. 25, 2023, to Jan. 21, 2024.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that has taken the world by storm since their debut in 2013.

The band consists of seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

What to expect from "Space Of BTS" pop-up store

The return of "Space Of BTS" pop-up store in Singapore will see a host of programs and activities across the two-month period.

The store will feature a treasure trove of exclusive, highly sought-after BTS merchandise.

Fans can choose from over 250 products, including apparel, accessories, stationery and lifestyle items from collections like In the Soop, SOOWOOZOO, Dalmajung, Butter, BTS x McDonald's collaboration, and TinyTan.

There will be one-of-a-kind merchandise created especially for Singapore, along with photo-taking opportunities with the latest 2023 BTS FESTA family portrait and an enchanting LED-lit BTS logo.

Fans can also dive into solo merchandise from each of the members.

There will also be sold-out concert merchandise from Suga's Agust D Solo Tour "D-DAY" and BTS's previous concerts, including "Yet to Come", "Permission to Dance US Tour", and "Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul".

Updates on the pop-up store will be posted by @popup_universe on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Not the first time

The "Space Of BTS" pop-up store was previously in Singapore in mid-2021. It was located at Funan.

Prior to that, the "Map of the Soul" physical showcase opened at Plaza Singapura in 2020.

In end-2021, the BTS Experience Zone was launched at Suntec City.

Top images via morningkall/IG & BTS/IG.