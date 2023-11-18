Back

Solace Studios' newest two-storey branch has 9 booths, low-angle & fisheye photo booths

The new outlet has nine photo booths over two levels.

Brenda Khoo | November 18, 2023, 04:57 PM

Solace Studios has opened its newest branch, its fourth physical outlet, along 73 Haji Lane.

Pet-friendly and with no reservations needed beforehand, Solace Studios' newest branch opened recently on Nov. 17.

9 photo booths, 2 levels

The new outlet has nine photo booths over two levels.

If you wish to head straight for the newest experience, you can go right up to the second level, which has a total of four booths.

The fourth booths consist of two low-angle and two fisheye lens booths.

Low-angle photo booth

If you're worried about those unflattering or distorted shots in previous low angle shots, fret not.

When you enter Solace Studios' low-angle photo booth, you won't have to squat and pose in front of the camera.

Instead, you would have to step onto a raised platform and pose above the camera.

Image via Solace Studios.

Fish-eye shots, let's relive the nostalgia

Ever thought of replicating Harry Styles' 2019 "Fine Line" album cover?

Image via BRIT Awards/Facebook.

Now, you can pose like Styles in Solace Studio's two fisheye photo booths.

You can also relive your favourite Korean drama-inspired elevator scene in an elevator-themed booth.

Image via Solace Studios.

Image via Solace Studios.

Or feel free to pose (without judgement!) in one of the booths with a classic checkered theme.

5 rooms with 5 different backgrounds on 1st floor

On the first floor, you can pose while the shutter clicks away in five classic rooms with different coloured backgrounds.

Image via Solace Studios.

If you forget to bring your props, Solace Studio has gotten you covered.

You can let your creativity run wild and choose from a wide range of props from both levels in the studio.

Image via Solace Studios.

For ladies, if your hair is matted into a sweaty mess under the hot sun, you can have a quick makeover at one of the three vanity stations in the studio on the ground floor.

Each vanity station is equipped with a hair dryer and straightener.

Image via Solace Studios.

Free digital copies of your photos

You can choose between single frame, multi-frame, or ID photos.

Digital copies of your photo frames are free for you to share with your friends, or upload onto social media.

The branch also offers a S$10 package for two physical strips of four photos, or one piece.

If you want two more strips or one more piece, you can pay an additional S$2.

Details

73 Haji Lane, Singapore 189266

Opening hours:

  • Mondays to Sundays: 11am to 10pm

Top image from Solace Studios.

